NJZ faces warning from ADOR over new social media accounts; agency plans legal action for contract breach

On February 27, NJZ (formerly known as NewJeans) took a bold step forward by unveiling a brand-new logo on their official Instagram account. In addition to the logo reveal, the group surprised fans by launching official accounts on X, TikTok, and YouTube, which were introduced via Instagram Stories. The sudden rollout of these new platforms immediately sparked excitement, as fans now have additional ways to stay connected with NJZ and follow their latest updates.

For weeks, speculation had been growing around NJZ’s management situation, especially after hints during a previous live stream suggested that they were working with a new company. The establishment of multiple official social media accounts, often requiring a dedicated team for management and content creation, has fueled rumors that NJZ may be operating under new representation. While the group has not made an official statement about their status, their recent actions suggest they are taking control of their public presence in a way that differs from their previous management structure.

The situation took a more serious turn when ADOR, the agency that originally managed NewJeans, issued an official response on February 28. The agency expressed concern over NJZ’s creation of independent social media accounts and hinted at potential legal action. As quoted by Koreaboo, “As we stand by the point that our exclusive contract with them is valid, we are currently judging how to approach this legally”, the agency stated.

The agency asserted that NewJeans’ social media accounts, including YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms used to engage with fans, were established without the required approval outlined in their contracts. They emphasized that any content shared or promotional activities conducted outside the officially recognized accounts violate the terms of their exclusive agreement. Expressing concern over the potential confusion this could cause among fans and business partners, the agency urged the group to adhere to the contractual terms and refrain from unauthorized actions.

Despite the controversy, NJZ is continuing with their activities. The group is set to perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March 2024, marking their first major event under their new identity. As the situation between NJZ and ADOR continues to develop, fans are closely watching for any updates regarding legal disputes, potential label changes, or further clarifications from the members themselves.