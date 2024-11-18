The Trunk stills: Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun Jin’s romance is interrupted by ex-wife Jung Yun Ha’s sudden appearance; PICS

The Trunk is an upcoming South Korean series starring the popular actor Gong Yoo alongside Seo Hyun Jin. Ahead of its release, several stills featuring the lead actors have been released. Despite the contract marriage, the two begin to form a genuine relationship as they showcase deep care and adoration.

On November 18, 2024, the production team of The Trunk released several stills featuring Gong Yoo as Han Jeong Won and Seo Hyun Jin as Noh In Ji. In the images, they both can be seen growing closer to each other and they seem like an actual couple. Although they have different personalities, their longing to be loved might drive them to become closer.

Another intriguing pair, Lee Seo Yeon (Jung Yun Ha) and Yoon Ji Oh (Jo Yi Geon), captivate with their mysterious gazes, sparking curiosity. Lee Seo Yeon, driven by her twisted desires, not only divorces Han Jung Won but also embarks on a contract marriage, while Yoon Ji Oh, fully aware of all her secrets, continues to love her, adding layers of tension to the narrative.

In another set of stills, No In Ji, Han Jung Won, Lee Seo Yeon, and Yoon Ji Oh are seated at a table, surrounded by a palpable tension. Lee Seo Yeon provocatively wipes her ex-husband Han Jung Won’s mouth in front of both No In Ji and her current husband, Yoon Ji Oh. The complex dynamics among these four characters, each motivated by conflicting desires, intensify curiosity about the secrets buried within their marriages and the ultimate fate of their contract unions.

Based on the novel Trunk written by Kim Ryeo Ryeong, the story follows Noh In Ji, an employee for NM, a company specializing in providing spouses for fixed-term, one-year contract marriages. Having just completed her fourth contract, In Ji is matched with her next client, Han Jeong Won, a music producer whose life is marked by lingering pain and loneliness.

Directed by Kim Kyu Tae and written by Park Eun Young, the show will be making its premiere on November 29, 2024.

