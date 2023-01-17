Our Blooming Youth teasers reveal tense storyline between Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee; 5 details to know

‘Our Blooming Youth’ is all set to premiere on February 6, 2023 at 8:20 pm Korean Standard Time. The upcoming historical drama with Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee as the leads has recently dropped two new dramatic teasers. Both the teasers reveal the heartwarming relationship between the main characters Crown Prince Lee Hwan and genius woman Min Jae Yi along with the tense storyline. The second dramatic teaser released shows Park Hyung Sik stars as Crown Prince Lee Hwan while Jeon So Nee stars as the genius woman named Min Jae Yi. The teasers show scenes flashing by as both Min Jae Yi and Prince Lee Hwan are attacked by others. The Prince is introduced as the man who would clear up wrongful accusations. Min Jae Yi, on the other hand, is introduced as the woman who will help in breaking a curse on him. Their characters slowly get intertwined, and Lee Hwan comes to the realization at the end that he and Jae Yi need to protect each other.

The latest teaser, the third of its kind, of ‘Our Blooming Youth’ shows the blossoming relationship between the main characters Crown prince Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi. The scenes flashing through, show the growing closeness between Jae Yi and Lee Hwan as they try to break the curse and fight against wrongful accusations amid the chaos. The Crown Prince tells Jae Yi that as she becomes his first citizen, everything is allowed. The chemistry between the main leads in the teasers is certainly undeniable.

Here are all the details about the storyline of the drama ‘Our Blooming Youth’ along with the actors: Details to know about ‘Our Blooming Youth’ teasers 1. ‘Our Blooming Youth’ plot ‘Our Blooming Youth’ is the upcoming historical drama by tvN which will premiere on February 6, 2023. This drama follows the storyline of Crown Prince Lee Hwan, who is suffering from a mysterious curse. While on the other hand, Min Jae Yi is a genius woman who powers through the accusations against her for murdering her family members. The plot of the drama follows romance developing between the two characters and in the process, the woman saves the man from the curse while the man saves the woman from the false accusations against her. 2. The chemistry between the main leads The thrilling plot of the drama along with the sparkling romance between the two leads in the teasers is certain to make the drama more groundbreaking. Sparks fly between both these characters as they slowly grow closer while trying to help each other against curses and false accusations. In one teaser, Park Hyung Sik also proclaims his complete faith in Jeon So Nee to protect him. In the drama, Lee Hwan plays the role of the lone Crown Prince who depicts a tough personality through his cold eyes and tone. Min Jae Yi, on the other hand, has a gentle and quiet personality. She is studying to become a good wife and mother but her world turns upside down when Jae Yi’s whole family is killed four days prior to the wedding. The ill-fated connection between these people grows as romance develops.

3. About Park Hyung Sik Park Hyung Sik is among the popular South Korean actors. He is well-known for his roles in ‘Happiness’, ‘The Heirs’, ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’, ‘Soundtrack #1’, and more. He is also a member of the Korean boy group ZE:A. Park Hyung Sik has several accolades to his name including The Seoul Awards, the SBS Drama Awards, the Korean Association of Film Critics Awards, the MBC Entertainment Awards, and more. 4. About Jeon So Nee Jeon So Nee made her debut in the entertainment industry with the movie ‘Photo’ in 2014. She rose to the limelight with her supporting role as Park Bo Gum’s friend in ‘Encounter’ which also starred Song Hye Kyo. Her first television lead role was in the series ‘When My Love Blooms’ in 2020. In ‘Our Blooming Youth’ her privileged life is turned upside down as her whole family is murdered just a few days before her wedding and Jae Yi is falsely accused of murdering them. 5. The Cast of ‘Our Blooming Youth’ The main cast of the series includes Jeon So Nee and Park Hyung Sik as the leads. Other cast members of the show include Pyo Ye Jin, Yoon Jong Seok, and Lee Tae Sun. This upcoming historical drama will be directed by Lee Jong Jae along with Jung Hyun Jung as the screenwriter. This upcoming historical thriller drama will be slotted in on the weekday time. It is rumoured that ‘Our Blooming Youth’ will be a long series with about twenty episodes in total.

