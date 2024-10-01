P1Harmony’s 7th EP SAD SONG debuts at No 16 on Billboard 200, becomes group’s highest-charting album

P1Harmony continues to solidify their global stardom with their latest EP SADD SONG. The album debuted in the top 20 on Billboard 200. With this, the six-piece boy band managed to earn their highest-charting yet. Released on September 20, the album achieved this milestone within 11 days.

According to updates on October 1, P1Harmony’s SAD SONG debuted at no. 16 on this week’s Billboard 200. This is the group’s highest debut on the prestigious chart, marking a significant milestone in their rising career.

Previously, their sixth EP HARMONY: ALL-IN earned their first career entry on the chart, debut at No. 51st. Then, with their 20204 studio album, they entered the top 40 on Billboard 200 for the first time and spent many weeks on the chart.

With the latest achievement of SAD SONG, it’s no stretch to say, that P1Harmony is marching towards a bright future in the realm of the global music scene.

Congratulations P1Harmony!

On September 20, the sextet made their highly-anticipated comeback with their seventh mini-album SAD SONG. The EP consists of a total of seven songs including the title track of the same name and its English version, It’s Alright, Last Call, Welcome To, All You, WASP.

In particular, the Latin-inspired title track is garnering much praise from fans, who can’t help but appreciate the emotional depth of the lyrics. The refreshing track is a perfect fit for their diverse yet flawless discography.

The music video breathtakingly captures the song’s message, while also giving references to their past releases. The English version of SAD SONG is equally vibrant, ending on a warm and fun note. All seven songs with different styles and genres, undoubtedly, SAD SONG is P1Harmony’s most versatile album yet.

P1Harmony is a six-piece K-pop boy band that was launched by FNC Entertainment. The uber-talented group’s members lineup consists of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob. On October 28, 2020, they made their debut with their first single SIREN, which went on to become a massive hit both globally and domestically, soaring high on music charts.

