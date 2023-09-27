Park Eun Bin shows off survival skills in new poster for upcoming drama Castaway Diva

K-drama star Park Eun Bin is gearing up for yet another project. The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress will be featured in tvN’s next, titled Castaway Diva. The South Korean television network recently unveiled a new poster of the show showcasing Park Eun Bin’s survival skills on an isolated Island. Additionally, Chae Jong Hyeop will star in this slice-of-life drama. Read on to learn more details about the show.

Castaway Diva drops new poster featuring Park Eun Bin

The upcoming drama features the Age Of Youth actress in the role of an aspiring singer, Seo Mok Ha. On September 27, tvN shared a new poster of the show, unwinding the adventurous yet exciting journey of the lead character on a deserted island. The story revolves around a girl Seo Mok Ha, who has been stuck on an island for 15 years and can be seen trying and implicating different ways to survive. The poster shared by the broadcaster features Park Eun Bin adopting various methods of survival, be it cooking on a bonfire, collecting wild fruits, or uprooting veggies. She effortlessly carries herself, juggling between her complex lifestyle and daily chores. The poster is captioned "A lively, tireless existence lives amidst the loneliness of the moor, where not a single bird adorns the sky. Park Eunbin's limitless energy, polished for both farming and hunting, exudes a tireless optimism that rises above the ordinary. Prepare for an ethereal drama that promises to take you away from the tiresome restrictions of reality.”

About the K-drama Castaway Diva

Helmed by Oh Choong Hwan, Castaway Diva is penned by Park Hye Ryun, and stars Park Eun bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Hyo Jin, and Cha Hak Yeon in the lead role. The upcoming South Korean television series is a delightful romantic comedy that centers on Seo Mok Ha's life. After being rescued from an isolated island where she had been lost for 15 years, she embarks off on a heartwarming journey of readjustment to a new world. Her life turns upside down after meeting Kang Bo Geol played by Chae Jong Hyeop, a director of the broadcast production for a musical variety program.

When and where to watch Park Eun Bin’s Castaway Diva

The series will debut on tvN on October 28. Additionally, it will replace Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun’s timing on the channel. Castaway Diva takes over the time slot of Saturday & Sunday at 09:20 PM as per Korean Standard Time. (5:30 PM Indian Standard Time).

Park Eun Bin will soon be seen hosting the opening ceremony of the 28th Busan International Film Festival. The 10-day film festival is scheduled to take place from October 4 to 13. For the gig, the Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress will reunite with her former co-star from the K-drama Secret Door, Lee Je Hoon.

