Park Hyung Sik-Han Hyo Joo's Happiness clocks 3 years: Top 6 reasons why the zombie apocalypse thriller drama is unskippable

Three years after its release, Happiness, the gripping zombie apocalyptic thriller starring Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo, remains an unforgettable K-drama. With its uncanny mix of horror, social commentary, and relationships, this series has continued to captivate fans while keeping its original audience coming back. Here are six reasons why Happiness has become a staple in the world of K-dramas and remains unskippable even today.

1. An ironically deceptive title

With a title like Happiness, you might expect something lighthearted, but the show’s storyline is anything but lighthearted. Instead, Happiness offers a high-stakes thriller set against a grim pandemic backdrop. The irony of its title lured in unsuspecting viewers who might have expected a romantic comedy, only to find themselves on the edge of their seats as they watched humanity tested by a fast-spreading, madness-inducing virus. The title serves as a sly commentary on the fleeting nature of happiness in the face of crisis, making it the perfect hook for a zombie series that's both shocking and thought-provoking.

2. Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo’s slow-burn chemistry

The magic of Happiness largely rests on the incredible chemistry between its leads, Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo. Their performances ground the show with emotional delivery as they navigate both the horror surrounding them and their evolving feelings for one another. Though not explicitly a romance drama, the series benefits from the subtle, heartfelt performance of the two individuals who find strength in each other. Their relationship, built on trust and understanding, stands as a beacon of stability amidst chaos.

A dark yet realistic reflection of COVID-19 times

Set in a world where pandemics and infections have become the "new normal," Happiness tapped into post-COVID anxieties with chilling realism upon its release in 2021. In this universe, the spread of the Lytta Virus (or “mad person disease”) caused humans to experience bouts of uncontrollable bloodlust. Scenes of people wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and sanitizing regularly hit close to home, resonating with anyone who has navigated the pandemic's disorienting changes.

3. Complex and ruthless villains

One of Happiness’s strengths is its diverse range of villains, whose motivations are disturbingly familiar. The show's antagonists, including the manipulative Oh Joo Hyeong (Baek Hyun Jin) and the ambitious Oh Yeon Ok (Bae Hae Sun), are more than just “bad guys”; they represent greed, selfishness, and entitlement, which fuel much of the drama's conflict. Even in the face of an apocalyptic virus, these characters refuse to abandon their power struggles, putting their own survival and ambitions over the collective good. Their twisted priorities amplify the horror, turning the show into a study of humanity's dark side amid crisis.

4. Relentless cliffhangers

Each episode of Happiness ended with a cliffhanger, keeping viewers on tenterhooks and creating an intense binge-worthy experience. The show’s writers masterfully structured each episode to leave viewers desperate for more. As conflicts intensify within the apartment building, and with the outside world completely cut off, the stakes keep rising. These cliffhangers maintained a steady, electrifying tension throughout the show, making it nearly impossible to pause between episodes. If you’re someone who loves shows that keep you up at night, Happiness delivers that addictive, unshakable suspense.

5. Stunning action and heart-stopping combat scenes

When dealing with rabid, zombie-like individuals who can sprint and lunge with ferocious speed, Happiness amps up the action with exhilarating fight sequences and combat scenes. Lead characters Yoon Sae Bom (Han Hyo Joo) and Jung Yi Hyun (Park Hyung Sik) are well-equipped to handle these bloodthirsty creatures. As a Special Operations Unit police officer and a former baseball star turned detective, respectively, Sae Bom and Yi Hyun bring both skill and courage to these tense scenarios. Watching them take on these threats, often against incredible odds, is not only thrilling but also incredibly satisfying, especially for action aficionados.

6. An exploration of home, family, and humanity

Though Happiness is packed with action and suspense, it’s also a show that finds warmth in quiet, tender moments. Sae Bom and Yi Hyun’s relationship, a complex blend of friendship and love, forms the core of this narrative. Their "marriage of convenience" quickly becomes more meaningful as they face unimaginable horrors together, reminding viewers that true happiness often lies in companionship and mutual support. Their bond also extends to other characters, like Kim Jung Guk (Lee Jun Hyuk), a loyal senior detective, and Park Seo Yeon (Song Ji Woo), their young neighbor. Together, they form a makeshift family, standing by one another in their enclosed, quarantined world.

It’s no wonder fans still celebrate Happiness three years after its release. Its unique blend of horror, action, and heartfelt moments makes it a must-watch for anyone looking for a genre-blending, thought-provoking K-drama. With themes that resonate strongly even today, Happiness is a timely reminder of resilience, human connection, and, ironically, the pursuit of happiness, even in a world seemingly designed to strip it away.

