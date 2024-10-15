Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik reignite dating rumors with sweet moment; visual chemistry blows away in PIC

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik attended an event together and sat next to one another. Their intimate and close interaction sparked dating rumors once again. Since the actors appeared together in the 2017 drama Strong Woman Bong Soon, many have speculated that there is more than meets the eye between them. The actors also shared pictures with each other on their social media.

On October 15, Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young were reportedly spotted sharing an intimate moment. Park Bo Young was seen taking an eyelash off Park Hyun Sik's face and both were surprised by the sudden cameras catching the moment. This sweet moment reignited dating rumors among fans and media.

See the picture shared by Park Hyung Sik on his Instagram story below.

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik worked on the romance comedy Strong Woman Bong Soon. It tells the story of a woman who has the gift of super strength and power. She gets entangled in a case of kidnapping which the detectives investigate. The onscreen couple also made a cameo appearance in the sequel Strong Girl Nam Soon which was released in 2023.

The K-drama couple received so much love from fans that many speculated that the actors are dating in real life too. The pair became immensely popular and are still considered to be one of the best K-drama couples. With their cameo appearance in the Strong Girl Nam Soon, they once again proved why they are so popular as a pair among fans.

During a recent interview Park Hyung Sik himself confessed that people on the sets of Strong Woman Bong Soon also felt that something romantic was going on between the two. He recalled an anecdote when the director asked them if something was really going on between Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young. The actress laughed and replied, “Director, I will film and will see how Park Hyung Sik looks at you. He looks at everyone the same way”.

Park Hyung Sik has also confessed his feelings for Park Bo Young in the past. But despite fans shipping Park Hung Sik and Park Bo Young, they were never actually confirmed to be dating and their relationship were just rumors.

