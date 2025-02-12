Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts Premiere: Release date, time, plot, cast, where to watch and more

After charming audiences with his adorable role in Doctor Slump series (2024), Park Hyung Sik is set to showcase a completely different side in his first 2025 K-drama, Buried Hearts. Unlike his previous romantic and lighthearted roles, this new series will see him seeking revenge in a gripping thriller that is going to bring intense drama and unexpected twists.

Originally set for release on February 14, Buried Hearts was postponed to February 21 to avoid clashing with Melo Movie, starring his fellow Wooga Squad member Choi Woo Shik. The series will be available on Disney+ at 9 PM KST for Korean audiences, while international viewers can stream it on Viki, including those in India (6:30 PM IST).

Buried Hearts follows a high-stakes revenge story centered on a stolen political slush fund worth 2 trillion KRW (approximately 1.4 billion USD). The drama takes a dramatic turn when an unknown hacker gains access to the massive fortune, only to be killed by someone unaware of the breach, leading to the complete loss of the stolen funds.

Park Hyung Sik plays the role of Seo Dong Joo, the head of the Public Affairs team at Daesan Group, a powerful conglomerate. Outwardly, he appears to be a loyal and dedicated employee, but beneath the surface, he harbors deep ambition.

As he waits for the perfect opportunity to take control of the company, his actions set off a chain of dangerous events. Meanwhile, Huh Joon Ho steps into the role of Yeom Jang Seon, a law school professor and former NIS director. In the series, Joon Ho is the influential figure in South Korean government and always thirsty for power and money.

While Buried Hearts was delayed, Choi Woo Shik’s romantic drama Melo Movie will still arrive on Valentine’s Day, offering a sweet treat for K-drama fans. The story follows Kim Mubi, played by Park Bo Young, an aspiring filmmaker, and Ko Gyeom, portrayed by Choi Woo Shik, a film critic who once ghosted her. As they reunite, old tensions resurface, transforming their relationship from lovers to enemies.