Buried Hearts on OTT: Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho's mystery thriller to air on Disney+; check release date
Park Hyun Sik's Buried Hearts has been confirmed to air on the OTT platform Disney+. Read on to find out when the K-drama is releasing.
Buried Hearts is an upcoming K-drama series starring Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho in the leading roles. Premiering on February 14, 2025, the show has also been confirmed to be released on Disney+ at a later date. The revenge drama follows two individuals fighting over a hefty sum of money, leading to unusual circumstances.
On February 6, 2025, Disney+ confirmed the release of the upcoming K-drama Buried Hearts on its streaming platform. The show will initially premiere on the South Korean network on February 14, 2025, and will get an OTT release later on February 21, 2025. Additionally, Disney+ has hinted at more upcoming releases, promising fans a lineup of new K-dramas arriving on the platform soon.
The plot follows two men whose fates become intertwined through a massive sum of money. One man, in a desperate bid for survival, hacks into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won. Meanwhile, the other man, a powerful and shadowy figure, kills someone, only to later realize that the 2 trillion won he lost had already been stolen, unbeknownst to him, through the hack.
Park Hyung Sik stars as Seo Dong Ju, a loyal and ambitious leader in Daesan Group's chairman's office, known as the ‘Daesan Man.’ Despite his outward loyalty, he harbors deep, consuming ambitions to take control of the entire group. Heo Joon Ho will portray Yeom Jang Seon, a powerful former National Intelligence Service director and law school professor.
Directed by Jin Chang Gyu and written by Lee Myung Hee, the show features a strong supporting cast, including Hong Hwa Yeon, Lee Hae Young, Gong Ji Ho, Kwon Soo Hyun, and more.
Park Hyung Sik began his career as a K-pop idol in the boy band ZE:A alongside Squid Game season 2’s Im Si Wan as a group member. He went on to appear in popular K-dramas such as The Heirs, High Society, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Strong Girl Bong-soon, Suits, Happiness, Our Blooming Youth, and Doctor Slump.
Heo Joon Ho, on the other hand, is a veteran actor who starred in various blockbusters, including Dark Nuns in 2025, alongside Song Hye Kyo, Jeon Yeo Been and more.
Single’s Inferno 5 CONFIRMED: Netflix to film new season in June, exploring late 2025 release