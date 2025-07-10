Park Seo Joon to make cameo in Bloodhounds 2, know what to expect from Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi’s sequel

Exciting news for K-drama fans! Park Seo Joon is officially joining the cast of Bloodhounds Season 2 with a special appearance. The announcement was made on July 10, 2025. It has stirred anticipation among viewers eager to see how his role will tie into the high-stakes storyline of the hit Netflix series.

A Netflix representative confirmed Park Seo Joon's involvement. They stated that "Park Seo Joon will make a special appearance in season 2 of Bloodhounds. It is difficult to confirm the details."

Park Seo Joon's reunion with Kim Joo Hwan & Woo Do Hwan

Park Seo Joon's appearance in Bloodhounds marks a reunion with director Kim Joo Hwan. The actor has previously collaborated with him on the films Midnight Runners and The Divine Fury. Interestingly, Park also shared the screen with Woo Do Hwan in The Divine Fury. This raises curiosity about how their on-screen chemistry might play out in the upcoming season.

Park Seo Joon is known for his outstanding performances and action-packed roles. Fans are eager to see how he will contribute to the dark, adrenaline-fueled world of Bloodhounds. Whether he appears as an ally, rival, or something entirely unexpected remains to be seen. However, one thing is sure: his presence is already building serious hype.

What to expect from Bloodhounds Season 2?

Bloodhounds is a gritty action noir drama based on a popular webtoon. The series follows two young men: Gun Woo, played by Woo Do Hwan, and Woo Jin, portrayed by Lee Sang Yi. They both become involved in the perilous world of private loans while trying to earn money. Season 1 saw the duo take down a brutal loan shark ring, but Season 2 raises the stakes even higher.

This time, they’re stepping into a global underground boxing circuit run by a powerful new antagonist, Baek Jeong, played by Rain. With even deadlier challenges ahead, Park Seo Joon’s surprise role is expected to intensify the drama. His appearance is also likely to bring an added layer of suspense.

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for Bloodhounds Season 2, but with the cast expanding and tension rising, anticipation is only growing.

