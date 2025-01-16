Lee Sang Yi and Woo Do Hwan confirmed to reprise boxer roles in Bloodhounds season 2; Rain joins as rival

Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi starrer popular drama Bloodhounds 2 is returning for another round. The two actors will reprise their roles as fellow boxers. Meanwhile, Rain will join the cast, taking on his first villain role in over two decades. Excitement runs high for yet another exciting story.

On January 16, the first script reading session for Bloodhounds season 2 was held. Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi were seen sporting their synergy while Rain was spotted immersed in his new role.

The trio also posed together in one frame, raising anticipation for the premiere.

Check out the images from the script reading session here:

Bloodhounds is an action-noir drama based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name by author Jeong Chan. It revolves around the story of two young men entering an underground world. Woo Do Hwan portrays the role of Gun Woo. He always dreamt of becoming a boxing champion but ended up stepping into the world of loan sharks to pay off his mother's debts.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang Yi embodies the role of Woo Jin, a fellow boxer. He is also a bold and courageous friend of Gun Woo. In this new season, Rain will play Baek Jeong, marking his first villain role in 20 years.

The upcoming season of Bloodhounds will unfold how he lures Gun Woo and Woo Jin into the dark world of underground boxing leagues. He is also the one to organize and lead them. Fans are eagerly looking forward to his rivalry with Lee Sang Yi and Woo Do Hwan. Bloodhounds 2 promises yet another tale of brotherhood. Director Kim Joo Hwan will once again return to his chair to direct season 2. The production will be managed by Studio N, Seven O Six, and Ghost Studio.

