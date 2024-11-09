Name: Mr. Plankton

Premiere Date: 8 November, 2024

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Yoo Mi, Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook

Director: Hong Jong Chang

Writer: Jo Young

No. of Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Mr. Plankton Plot

The show follows the change in the lives of Hae Jo (Woo Do Hwan) and Jo Jae Mi (Lee Yoo Mi) as they both learn earth-shattering truths about their health on the same day. With death fast approaching the former and a sham marriage awaiting the latter, their paths cross again, after a painful break-up as Hae Jo kidnaps Jo Jae Mi on the day of her wedding to a wealthy eldest son of a powerful clan. After being abandoned by the people he thought were his family, the two set off on a hunt for Hae Jo’s unknown biological father. Meanwhile, initially hesitant, Jo Jae Mi drops the facade of her fake pregnancy to lug along on the ride.

Watch Mr. Plankton teaser

Mr. Plankton Initial Reaction

The story starts with the two leads cussing out loud as they find each other in the middle of a snow-clad area, and Hae Jo murmuring about wanting to live more, despite seemingly not being able to. The moment does little to play on the chemistry of the actors which eventually improves as the show progresses but goes back down towards the end. It is the entrance of side characters like Kim Min Seok’s Yoo Ki Ho, which brings the much-needed direction to Mr. Plankton. As the storyline of their impending road trip takes 3 episodes to play out, you are left wondering what the delay was for. Spoiler alert, it does not get better.

Acting Performances in Mr. Plankton

Woo Do Hwan as Hae Jo is acceptably mediocre as he is pitted as the anger-ridden, thrill-seeking young man, who randomly decides to kidnap his ex-girlfriend after learning of his terminal illness. His childhood trauma acts as little reason for the chaos that follows but the attempt is there. Lee Yoo Mi on the other hand is not convincing in her role as Jo Jae Mi as she tries to justify her actions of “loving” Oh Jung Se’s Eo Heung. Kim Hae Sook is the only highlight among the main characters as she unleashes her experience on the confusing story. Lee El and Lee Da Hee make compelling appearances and are pleasant to watch.

Mr. Plankton Final Review

Despite a star cast and promising crew behind its creation, Mr. Plankton falls far from the success tree. There are too many cooks and yet not enough broth for anyone to take away as Woo Do Hwan’s impulsiveness combined with Lee Yoo Mi’s indecisiveness makes for an awkward combination. The story, though having a destination, often seems to be going on without an end in sight, making for a draggy progression.

There is no proper reasoning for calling it ‘Mr. Plankton’, as it never ties to the story except for a visual at the start of the show which more or less reminds us of the Najin from Gyeongseong Creature, and they may as well have called it ‘Never ending road trip’. The only breaths of fresh air are the appearances of anyone but the two leads especially the gang members who bring hilarity.

With rare moments of high, as slapstick comedy struggles to land, the viewers might become desperate for any release while trying to binge-watch it. All in all, you should skip it.

