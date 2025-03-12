Kim Soo Hyun's side claims 680 million KRW demand letter to Kim Sae Ron was Bloodhounds 'penalty' NOT for DUI

Kim Sae Ron's 680 million KRW (approximately USD 462,400) compensation claim with Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, was not related to her DUI accident, as previously speculated, the agency clarifies. Instead, the claim was linked to penalties arising from her involvement in the Netflix drama Bloodhounds.

The agency claims that on November 22, 2022, a confirmation letter was signed by both Kim Sae Rom and GOLDMEDALIST, acknowledging that the outstanding balance of 680 million KRW was due to her advertisement and drama contracts, which were impacted by her DUI accident on May 18, 2022.

The agency set a repayment deadline of December 31, 2023, requesting Kim to settle the amount, likely as a contractual penalty. Kim also allegedly agreed to sell her Range Rover Defender to help cover the costs.

On March 15, 2023, GOLDMEDALIST appointed the law firm LKB & Partners to handle the legal aspects of the case, and the firm sent a formal demand for repayment. They warned that failure to settle the debt would result in civil and criminal legal action.

LKB & Partners stated in the document, "Despite the repayment deadline, you (Kim Sae Ron) have not fulfilled the debt obligation. Our law firm, representing Gold Medalist, urges you to make a full deposit of the amount into the specified account as soon as possible."

Kim Sae Ron was originally cast as a lead in Bloodhounds, but following the DUI incident, her screen time was significantly reduced, and her role was heavily edited before the series was released on Netflix in June 2023.

Advertisement

This reduction in her role led to financial penalties for Kim Soo Hyun's agency, which resulted in the compensation claim.

Bloodhounds follows three young people who start a money-lending business to pay off their debts, featuring Kim Sae Ron as Cha Hyeon Ju. However, following Kim Sae Ron's DUI controversy, most of her scenes were edited out, leading to the financial penalty related to her involvement in the series.