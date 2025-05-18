BLACKPINK’s Jennie named most popular female K-pop star in May; IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and aespa’s Karina follow in top 30

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the latest individual brand reputation rankings for female K-pop idols. It covers data collected from April 18 to May 18, 2025. This monthly index evaluates a star’s impact across several key areas: consumer participation, media exposure, communication activity, and community engagement.

Jennie of BLACKPINK has clinched the top spot for May, dominating the chart with an impressive brand reputation index of 9,479,200. Her performance marks a massive 42.78% increase from the previous month. It reflects a surge in public interest following her global Met Gala attendance and her recent guest appearances.

Jennie’s strong brand keywords include ‘like JENNIE,’ ‘Met Gala,’ and ‘You Quiz on the Block.’ Meanwhile, the positive descriptors such as ‘unrivaled,’ ‘confident,’ and ‘honest’ featured prominently in her related search terms. The sentiment surrounding her activity remains overwhelmingly positive, with a positivity score exceeding 90%.

Holding steady at No. 2 is IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, whose star power continues to shine with a brand index of 6,210,896. Despite only a slight 1.95% increase since April, her consistent presence on the charts reflects her sustained influence in both the fashion and entertainment scenes.

In third place, BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes a significant climb, overtaking several competitors with a brand score of 5,496,021. Her 13.51% month-over-month increase may be attributed to renewed interest in her solo music appearances, fashion editorials, and consistent social media engagement.

aespa’s Karina claims the No. 4 position, continuing her momentum with a brand reputation score of 4,951,586. The leader and visual of aespa remains a favorite for brand endorsements. She is frequently discussed online for her stage charisma and unique AI-inspired concept, which keeps her group relevant in the evolving K-pop landscape.

Rounding out the top five is IVE’s An Yu Jin, whose rising visibility as both a performer and MC has helped boost her brand score to 4,864,346. The slight 4.91% rise from last month cements her as one of the most well-rounded fourth-generation idols. She is praised for her leadership, vocals, and polished variety show skills.

The rest of the top 30 is packed with some of K-pop’s most recognizable and emerging names. aespa’s Winter, Red Velvet’s Joy, IVE’s Rei, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and ITZY’s Yuna all made the top 10.

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon, TWICE’s Sana, and ILLIT’s Minju ranked just outside the top 10. They are followed by Red Velvet’s Irene, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, and Red Velvet’s Wendy. aespa’s Giselle and Ningning also secured spots on the list, along with Red Velvet’s Yeri and IVE’s Leeseo.

TWICE members Nayeon, Jihyo, and Jeongyeon continued to show a strong presence, while cignature’s Jeewon and ITZY’s Ryujin also made it into the rankings. BLACKPINK’s Lisa, OH MY GIRL’s YooA, and FIFTY FIFTY’s Yewon maintained visibility, as did Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura.

