Pro Bono: So Joo Yeon joins Jung Kyung Ho’s courtroom drama as a top law graduate turned lawyer

Good news for courtroom drama fans — So Joo Yeon is reportedly appearing alongside Jung Kyung Ho and Lee Yoo Young in the upcoming tvN legal drama Pro Bono. The series is said to be directed by Kim Sung Yoon, known for Itaewon Class, and written by The Devil Judge’s Moon Yoo Seok.

So Joo Yeon is reportedly cast as Park Gi Ppeum, a bright, hardworking young lawyer who graduates at the top of her class and fulfills her dream of practicing law. Her character brings warmth, sincerity, and integrity to the courtroom, becoming a symbol of passion and justice.

Before diving into the story, it’s worth understanding the meaning behind the title. Pro Bono is short for the Latin phrase Pro Bono Publico, which means “for the public good.” The drama focuses on public interest lawyers who handle legal cases for free, driven by the desire to help those in need rather than personal profit. The story will explore the personal and professional lives of these lawyers as they take on public interest lawsuits.

According to Enter News, Jung Kyung Ho is taking on the lead role of Kang David, a sharp, quick-thinking, and highly successful judge. Despite his impressive career, he’s known for being materialistic and obsessed with success. After an unexpected crisis, his life changes dramatically when he leaves his position and steps into the world of public interest law.

Jung Kyung Ho is currently wrapping up the final filming for MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama Labor Attorney No Mu Jin, which is set to premiere this May. While he’s still busy on set, news about his next project is already starting to take shape. With multiple works lined up, it looks like 2025 is shaping up to be one of the busiest and most exciting years of his career.

Lee Yoo Young is reportedly joining the cast as O Jeong In, another key figure in the story, though details about her character remain under wraps. Pro Bono is expected to have 12 episodes and air starting December 2025, with the exact premiere date yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more updates!

