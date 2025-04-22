Hospital Playlist's Jung Kyung Ho reveals quitting excess drinking for girlfriend Sooyoung: 'Center of my life...'

41-year-old Jung Kyung Ho is a true lover boy at heart, which he revealed once again through his recent interview with a South Korean media outlet, as reported by Allkpop on April 22. The actor casually mentioned his 12-year-long girlfriend, Sooyoung, while talking about his life's anchor. His fond remarks about her showcased how he was so much in love with her even after all these years and fans can't stop gushing about their K-drama-like bond.

Advertisement

Jung Kyung Ho was asked by the interviewer what was the greatest pillar of his life besides acting and his answer melted hearts. He smiled and said, “It may sound cliché, but the center of my life outside of acting is Sooyoung.” He even wondered if receiving praise from the Girls' Generation member was his motivation to keep acting. “Sometimes I wonder if I even act because of her. Maybe I want to impress her, to show her that I’m a good person and a good actor," the actor mentioned.

He further said, "The thing that brings me the most happiness outside of acting is her happiness." Jung Kyung Ho also revealed quitting his bad habits because of her. The Hospital Playlist actor mentioned, "I used to make a lot of mistakes, like drinking too much, but I don’t do that anymore.” As per him, love changed him and made him a better person. He also mentioned Sooyoung being quite calm and tolerant with him, attributing his positive change to "thanks to her patience."

Advertisement

His statements exuded similar sentiments to those of any other boyfriend, indicating that the couple is going strong even after 12 years. He was also asked about what it was like to have a long-term partner, to which he responded, “It’s important." He revealed, "We’ve been together for a long time and see each other often." Being with Sooyoung for over a decade seemed "even more meaningful" to him "because we’ve always shared the same dream of becoming great actors.”

Currently on the work front, Jung Kyung Ho made a brief cameo in Resident Playbook and is set to star in Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin. Sooyoung is gearing up for Second Shot at Love.

ALSO READ: Jung Kyung Ho’s Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin locks May 30 premiere date; first poster unveiled