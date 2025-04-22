Jung Kyung Ho’s Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin locks May 30 premiere date; first poster unveiled

A unique blend of legal drama, supernatural twists, and biting social commentary is headed to television screens as the much-anticipated series Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin confirms its premiere date. The drama, starring Jung Kyung Ho in the titular role, is scheduled to premiere on May 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST, and the release of its first official poster is already stirring buzz among K-drama fans.

The upcoming series marks a powerful creative collaboration between Kim Bo Tong, the acclaimed writer behind Netflix’s hard-hitting military drama D.P., and Yim Soon Rye, one of Korea’s most respected filmmakers known for socially reflective works such as Little Forest and The Point Men. Their new project sets out to tackle the world of labor issues, but with an unexpected twist: ghosts.

At the center of the story is Noh Moo Jin, portrayed by Jung Kyung Ho, a no-nonsense labor attorney who’s more concerned with paying his bills than fighting for justice. He’s a practical man, not driven by ideology or empathy, and sees his job as little more than a means to survive. Moo Jin moves from one labor site to another, often scraping by with just enough money to keep his struggling law office afloat.

However, Moo Jin's routine life takes a sudden, eerie turn after a close brush with death. In a bizarre twist of fate, he gains the unsettling ability to see ghosts, specifically, the restless spirits of workers who died with unresolved labor disputes. These spirits, often angry and vengeful, begin to appear before Moo Jin, dragging him into their unfinished battles. Though reluctant at first, Moo Jin slowly begins to take on their cases, solving labor conflicts from beyond the grave while being forced to reckon with the societal injustices he once ignored.

The newly released poster captures this surreal premise in a striking visual. Standing in the middle of the frame is Noh Moo Jin, wide-eyed and clearly bewildered, as ghostly figures loom around him. The tagline etched across the poster reads: “The 180-day journey of fulfilling a labor contract - at the cost of life,” hinting at the darkly comedic and emotionally gripping storyline that lies ahead.

Fans and drama enthusiasts alike have already begun speculating about how the show will weave in commentary on real-world labor issues through its supernatural lens. Whether you’re in it for the comedy, the legal intrigue, the ghostly chaos, or the emotional character journey - this is one premiere K-drama fans won’t want to miss.

Are you excited for Jung Kyung Ho's upcoming drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin?

