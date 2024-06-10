The Atypical Family Ep 11-12 Review: Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong starrer drags in places but ends with a bang

The Atypical Family starring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong wrapped up with its final episodes this week. With episodes 11 and 12, the series achieved its highest viewership ratings. The drama tells the story of a family with superpowers who lose their abilities due to modern-day lifestyle diseases. Here is a review of The Atypical Family episodes 11 and 12.

The Atypical Family review

Name: The Atypical Family

Release date: May 4

When: The show airs every Saturday and Sunday

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong, Claudia Kim, Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun

Director: Jo Hyun Taek

Writer: Joo Hwa Mi

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family, with its members having different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members also slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entry into their home, things slowly start to change.

Summary of Ep 11-12

Episode 11 focuses on Bok Gwi Joo and Do Da Hae's romance after they reunite. They discover that the dreams of the future can be interpreted and its not necessary that things will come to an end for the worst. It also focuses on Bok Gwi Joo's sister getting her revenge on her fiance teaming up with Do Da Hae and her sister. Do Da Hae and her foster mother finally sort things out and hug each other. Not much happens in this episode.

Episode 12 revolves around Bok In A and her dance performance. Bok Gwi Joo realizes that his end is near and he might die in the past while he tries to save Do Da Hae. Despite that, he goes and doesn't return.

5 years later, we see that Do Da Hae and Bok Gwi Joo have a son. Soon she realizes that her five-year-old has the superpower of bringing things from the past. Jokingly she asks his little kid to bring back his father. The very next moment, she spots Bok Gwi Joo standing in the room with her.

Positives

The actors do an extremely good job of creating a believable story. Grace Kim's character is finally redeemable as she finally turns from being unbearable to kind of likeable. Her plot becomes more interesting than the main story of the drama. Even Bok In A's character and her arc catch more interest than the main story of Bok Gwi Ju dying in the past. It's both a negative and a positive that while the main story is interesting, the side plots finally shine and ask for the viewer's attention.

The story wraps up on a bittersweet note. While we do get to see Bok Gwi Ju's mother's dream coming true, the story sends off the message that it is not the end. But the last three minutes of the drama sadly defy all logic. Though it makes the ending sweeter, it leaves the viewers with more questions than a resolution.

Negatives

Episode 11 is filled with unnecessary scenes and extended dialogues which could have been easily chopped off. The long dialogues which go on for minutes drag the plot and make for a sluggish watch.

The romance sequences between Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong add to nothing and neither moves the plot forward. Something about their romance seems off and unfulfilled. While the actors do share good chemistry, it has more to do with the lack of a strong romantic plot and development which makes for a half-baked love story. Thanks to the actors, they make the love story between Bok Gwi Joo and Do Da Hae is believable.

Final Review

The Atypical Family has its ups and downs throughout. The series started off on a promising note and built up the expectations of the viewers. The show took an unexpected turn and started focusing more on Bok Gwi Joo and Do Da Hae's past instead of focusing on the present. Thankfully, in such sluggish moments, the side plot of Bok In A, her school life and her relationship with Bok Gei Joo and Do Da Hae come to the rescue.

The series is entertaining and is a fun watch overall. The actors take on the dull parts with confidence and make such moments bearable. Much of the story is saved by the actors' talent. The drama promises something new and fresh in the beginning but ends up following the same old K-drama tropes. Yet, The Atypical Family has heartwarming moments which are the central points. It explores themes of family, mental health and much more.

