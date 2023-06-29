Quiz: Are BTS members your dinner date? Choose some delicious dishes and we’ll let you know
BTS members are known to be complete foodies with their mukbangs and cooking videos so take the quiz to see if you will be dining with BTS. Read ahead to know more.
BTS members are known to be a foodies with their mukbangs and cooking videos
Take the quiz to see if BTS members are your dinner dates
BTS is composed of 7 members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and they made their debut on June 13, 2013. In the last 10 years, they’ve become a wildly successful global group as they gained a large fandom who love their music, message, choreography, and more. They always focused on youth, mental health, love, self-love, ambition, courage, and more, which got them to the level of success they have today!
BTS’ activities:
As of June 26, Jin's 'Yours', the first solo OST of the tvN show 'Jirisan', has crossed 140 million streams on Spotify. As of June 29th at 7 AM KST, it has surpassed 140.33 million streams. 'Yours,' a song with a high degree of completion, captivated listeners around the world and entered Spotify Korea's 'TOP200' chart after its release, entering 6th place and reaching number 184. Jin's clean tone, deep appeal, and rich sensibility work well together to expand the narrative of the drama.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
