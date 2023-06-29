Quiz: Are BTS members your dinner date? Choose some delicious dishes and we’ll let you know

BTS is composed of 7 members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and they made their debut on June 13, 2013. In the last 10 years, they’ve become a wildly successful global group as they gained a large fandom who love their music, message, choreography, and more. They always focused on youth, mental health, love, self-love, ambition, courage, and more, which got them to the level of success they have today!

BTS’ activities:

As of June 26, Jin's 'Yours', the first solo OST of the tvN show 'Jirisan', has crossed 140 million streams on Spotify. As of June 29th at 7 AM KST, it has surpassed 140.33 million streams. 'Yours,' a song with a high degree of completion, captivated listeners around the world and entered Spotify Korea's 'TOP200' chart after its release, entering 6th place and reaching number 184. Jin's clean tone, deep appeal, and rich sensibility work well together to expand the narrative of the drama.

