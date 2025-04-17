Resident Playbook’s Shin Shi Ah, The Trauma Code’s Choo Young Woo to lead Korean remake of Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight

Young, talented actors Cho Young Woo and Shin Shi Ah are reportedly set to join forces for an exciting upcoming project. Titled Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight, this is a Korean remake of a popular Japanese film. As per an April 17 report by K-media Sports Chosun, Cho Young Woo has confirmed his participation in the romance movie and Shin Shi Ah is in talks to lead the project with him. It will be Cho Young Woo's big-screen debut, and fans are excited for the fresh pairing.

Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight is based on the novel of the same name. The Korean remake movie version will be directed by It's Okay!'s creator Kim Hye Young. The coming-of-age movie revolves around two high school students– to be played by Resident Playbook’s Shin Shi Ah and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’s Choo Young Woo. The story follows a guy asking his female classmate out to prevent the other students from bullying her. Even after knowing about the reason behind his proposal, she says yes to him, however, puts forth several clauses.

They include not interacting too much or falling in love with each other. But, both end up giving way to their feelings, during when the girl confesses suffering from anterograde amnesia. It will be interesting to see whether they will still be able to work their relationship out, or will have to end things gradually. Shin Shi Ah, who is currently appearing in Netflix's medical drama, Resident Playbook, has already proved her mettle through an earlier big-screen role in The Witch: Part 2. The Other One (2022). She will be seen next in a pivotal role in The Old Woman With The Knife, which is set to release on May 1

Cho Young Woo impressed both domestic and global viewers with his acting in his latest work, The Trauma Code. He also received acclaim for his dual-role performance in the historical drama The Tale of Lady Ok (2024). Recently, he has also been reportedly offered the lead role of Crash Landing on You director's next project, Long Vacation (working title).

