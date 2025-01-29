Ju Ji Hoon and Choo Young Woo’s The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call confirmed for season 3 following global success

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is a brand-new South Korean web series starring Ju Ji Hoon in the lead role. The medical K-drama has quickly become the most-watched show on Netflix in South Korea. Moreover, the writer has also revealed that the show might be renewed for two more seasons.

On January 29, 2025, Lee Nak Jun, the writer of the web novel Severe Trauma Center, the new series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is based on, sat down to offer insights into the series. During his appearance in the YouTube show Doctor Friends, the writer confirmed that the show is likely to be extended to season 3. The writer noted that if the drama performs well, a Season 2 is planned. He also emphasized that the show was created to continue into three seasons.

Moreover, Lee Nak Jun also praised Ju Ji Hoon and Choo Young Woo’s on-screen chemistry and assured fans that they will continue to deliver compelling content in the upcoming seasons.

Previously, it was reported that The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call became the most-watched show on Netflix in South Korea within a day of its release. According to Netflix’s Tudum website, the show amassed 4.7 million viewing hours between January 20, 2025, and January 26, 2025, ranking third in the global (non-English) TV shows category just three days after its release. It also charted in the TOP 10 of 26 countries, including Chile, Peru, Romania, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and the UAE, among others.

Advertisement

The series follows the journey of Baek Kang Hyeok, a skilled trauma surgeon with extensive experience in war zones, as he joins a struggling trauma team at a renowned university hospital. Faced with mounting deficits, Baek revitalizes the failing unit, transforming it into a thriving, life-saving trauma center.

Ju Ji Hoon takes on the role of Baek Kang Hyeok, while Choo Young Woo portrays Yang Jae Won, a top-tier fellow who works closely with him. The supporting cast includes Ha Young, Yoon Gyung Ho, Jeong Jae Kwang, and more.