Choo Young Woo reveals struggle before stardom through The Tale of Lady Ok and The Trauma Code: 'I was scared...'

Choo Young Woo got emotional as he recalled his initial days of struggle during his conversation with the South Korean press on February 4. The actor has been termed a rising star of the K-drama industry following his back-to-back hits of The Tale of Lady Ok and Netflix's The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. However, the success did not make the actor leave behind his hard past.

The actor teared up as he spoke about his cram school days. He revealed feeling intimidated by the fellow students, as they all seemed to be bright and confident. In a trembling voice, Choo Young Woo said, "I was scared" as they seemed to be "flying" high in their lives and he felt lacking. When his family called to check up on him, he lied to them, saying, "I’m doing great". However, he strived hard to turn the lie into truth by working harder than ever.

He shared that he felt intense self-pressure during that period, being surrounded by more than 200 talented people. The actor said, "When I was pushing myself so hard, feels like my beginning (of improvement)." He made this shocking revelation during the press conference held at a cafe in Seoul’s Cheongdam-dong to celebrate the release of the final episode of JTBC’s The Tale of Lady Ok.

Choo Young Woo starred as a storyteller and wanderer named Cheon Seung Wi in the historical romance thriller. Set in the Joseon period, the drama features his sizzling chemistry with legal expert Ok Tae Yeong, played by Im Ji Yeon. Two days before the airing of The Tale of Lady Ok's last episode, his next hit, medical drama, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call premiered on Netflix. Both of the series received audience acclaim, leading to a surge in his popularity.

The Tale of Lady Ok wrapped up with an impressive 13.6% viewership rating, and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call dominated Netflix's non-English TV charts. His consecutive dual hits demonstrated his versatility and solidified his position as a prominent actor. He is currently in talks to lead webtoon-based drama Gyeonu and the Fairy alongwith School 2021 co-star Cho Yi Hyun.