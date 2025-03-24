Go Youn Jung, Shin Shi Ah, Han Ye Ji, and Kang You Seok navigate ER chaos and personal struggles in Resident Playbook; watch preview ahead of April premiere
The Resident Playbook preview is here, following four doctors as they tackle personal struggles and ER challenges. The medical series premieres on Netflix this April.
Resident Playbook, which is set at the Yulje Medical Center's Jongno branch, chronicles the lives of obstetrics and gynecology residents as they create intricate bonds with one another while navigating the challenges of medicine and ER (Emergency Room). A sneak peek of the tvN medical series, which premieres in April, provides an insight into the personal and professional struggles of four young doctors as they develop into seasoned medical professionals.
The preview gives the audience a sneek peek into the daily lives of these residents, highlighting their relentless commitment to their patients while juggling the pressures of the medical field. The show promises to portray not only the technicalities of becoming a doctor but also the emotional turmoil and unexpected moments that shape their journey.
Resident Playbook, directed by Lee Min Soo and penned by screenwriter Kim Song Hee, is slated to premiere on April 12 at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 p.m. IST/8:10 a.m. EST). The 12-episode series will air on tvN every Saturday and Sunday, with episodes available for streaming on Netflix. Originally expected to launch in July 2024, the release was postponed due to the controversy surrounding the mass resignations of medical personnel in South Korea previously.
The main cast includes Go Yoon Jung as Oh Yi Young, a determined first-year OB/GYN resident; Shin Shi Ah as Pyo Nam Kyung; Han Ye Ji as Kim Sa Bi; and Kang You Seok as Um Jae Il. Additional cast members include Cha Kang Yoon as Tak Ki On and Jung Joon Won portraying another obstetrics and gynecology resident.
Resident Playbook serves as a spin-off of the beloved Hospital Playlist series, offering a fresh perspective while maintaining the heartwarming and humorous storytelling that made the original a fan favorite. While the setting shifts to a new hospital branch, the core themes of camaraderie, endurance, dilemma and the emotional complexities of new doctors remain central. As these young doctors navigate the chaos of the hospital, viewers will be drawn into their stories of friendship, sacrifice, and the relentless pursuit of saving lives.
