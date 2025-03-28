The Trauma Code's Choo Young Woo in talks to lead Crash Landing on You director's next project? Agency reacts

Choo Young Woo has been offered his next exciting project following The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call's massive success. As per a report by K-media Newsen on March 27, the actor was approached for the lead role in the drama Long Vacation (working title). Following that, his agency briefly reacted to the news on the same day.

While details about his character and the plot remain under wraps, anticipation is building due to the promising collaboration between the talented director and screenwriter.

The actor confirmed receiving the lead role offer. His agency, J,WIDE-COMPANY, shared, "Choo Young Woo received an offer to star as the lead in the new drama by producing director Lee Jung Hyo and is currently reviewing the offer." Director Lee Jung Hyo is known for his works in popular dramas like Crash Landing on You, Romance is a Bonus Book, I Need Romance 2012, The Good Wife, Life on Mars and more.

Long Vacation will mark his reunion with I Need Romance 2012's screenwriter, Jung Hyun Jung.

Jung Hyun Jung also crafted the scripts of dramas like Our Blooming Youth, I Need Romance, and I Need Romance Season 3, among others. If a talented actor like Cho Young Woo joins his upcoming collaborative series with director Lee Jung Hyo, it might lead to the creation of an amazing project. Cho Young Woo impressed both domestic and global viewers with his acting in his latest work, The Trauma Code. In the drama, he portrays Yang Jae Won, a promising colorectal surgery fellow.

He becomes Baek Kang Hyuk's (played by Ju Ji Hoon) first apprentice, eventually joining the trauma team and growing alongside his mentor. He aptly portrays Yang Jae Won's journey from a hesitant and cautious doctor to a more responsible professional. Choo Young Woo's acting career began in 2021 with the web drama You Make Me Dance.

He then gained recognition with School 2021 and his dual-role performance in the historical drama The Tale of Lady Ok, also starring Lim Ji Yeon. With his meticulous choice of projects and versatile roles, he has established himself as a rising star in the K-drama sphere.