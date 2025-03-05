First Kiss Box Office: Takako Matsu, Hokuto Matsumura starrer movie reclaims top spot in Japan in 4th weekend while entertaining audience in Korea

The Japanese movie First Kiss, starring Takako Matsu and Hokuto Matsumura in the lead roles along with Nana Mori and Lily Franky, continues to perform well at the box office. Released on February 7th, the romantic drama is currently in its fourth week.

First Kiss reclaims top spot at Japan box office in fourth week

Directed by Ayuko Tsukahara, First Week reclaimed the top spot at the Japan box office in its fourth week again. It grabbed the #1 spot by performing better than the new weekend release, Unknown Girlfriend and the holdover release, Theatrical Version Trillion Game.

The romantic drama returned to the top spot after three weeks. Its total domestic collection reached 1.6 billion yen (which is around Rs 93 crore as per Indian currency) by the end of its fourth weekend. With such solid box office trends, First Kiss surpassed the lifetime theatrical returns of 2022-released, Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight.

First Kiss gains significant traction in Korea

Besides its superlative box office performance in Japan, the movie is also exceeding all expectations in Korea. The movie is receiving significant traction in Korea. For the record, the Takako Matsu and Hokuto Matsumura starrer was released in Korea recently.

It surpassed 30,000 viewers in 6 days of theatrical run. It crossed 10,000 viewers on its second day, 20,000 viewers on fourth day and 30,000 viewers on sixth day. This is a banger result for a Japanese romance in a rare Korean release, simultaneously.

