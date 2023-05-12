IB 71 Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s film ends up being a mid-affair due to substandard writing

Plot:

Set against the backdrop of 1971 India Pakistan conflict, IB 71 chronicles the story of blocking the air space to put an end to the air strike plotting done by Pakistan in tandem with China. However, due to protocols, the Indian Agencies can’t execute the mission and hence decide to take a route that none could expect. Based on an intel about hi-jack of a flight from Kashmir to Jammu, IB agent, Dev Jammwal, becomes a part of the hi-jack to eventually pass on the blame on Pakistan in-turn leading to the airspace blocking in sync with international protocols.

What works?

IB 71 is a well shot film – director Sankalp Reddy and cinematographer Gnana Shekar V.S – capture the beauty of Kashmir and present it like a spectacle on screen. The story of IB 71 by Aditya Shastri is intriguing, though the issue is with the screenplay and dialogues. The film has some moments in the second half which hold attention and create the interest on what comes next.

The pre-interval action block, the action sequence in the hotel and the telephone interaction sequence in the middle of second half are the moments which shine bright and make the film an average watch. Sadly, these are the only moments which work well in the narrative, as the other sequences don’t come together. The performances by Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher are two other plus points for IB 71.

What doesn’t work?

IB 71 is let down by a shoddy screenplay, as the first hour is filled with moments that just lead to confusion. The conflict is not established for a chunk of the film whereas the characters don’t get enough time to shine on-screen. The film probably warranted a longer runtime for simplification of the conflict before proceeding towards the conclusion.

The villain’s track is one of the biggest negative aspects of IB 71. Vishal Jethwa’s track doesn’t lead itself seamlessly into the story. It’s surprising that the director of Ghazi Attack has come up with a rather incomplete film. Though the episodes of IB 71 are based on true and real events, the execution makes us question if it really happened. The film does gain momentum in the second half, but even then, it requires a big suspension of disbelief for the way Pakistani Agents behave in the story.

Performances

Vidyut Jammwal does well as IB agent Dev Jammwal. He is restrained and underplays himself beautifully to play an intelligence officer. He is effortless in the action sequences and the more you see him, the more you believe that a right action story with Vidyut can be a treat for the audience. Anupam Kher as IB Chief N.S. Awasthi plays his usual self and through the years he has mastered the art of playing characters in this zone. Vishal Jethwa acts well, but is let down by a poorly sketched role. The film has a big ensemble cast – ranging from Dalip Tahil, Faizan Khan, Suvrat Joshi, Mir Sarwar among others – and everyone does a decent job in their limited roles.

Verdict

IB 71 is an average affair that had the potential to be a great watch. The film warranted better, or rather, smarter writing to leave an impact though there are some moments in the second half that save it from being a complete let down.

