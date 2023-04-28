Ponniyin Selvan 2 Review: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Jayam Ravi are acting giants; Climax fails to pack a punch

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Review: The film, an adaptation of the historical fiction novel by Indian author Kalki Krishnamurthy, is directed by Mani Ratnam. The second part of the much-awaited magnum opus begins with Aditha Karikalan heading to Thanjavur to destroy Nandini, vowing to retaliate against his brother's apparent death, while Oomai Rani, a lookalike of Nandini who is actually Nandini’s mother and Sundara Chola's childhood affair, swims in the sea to rescue Ponniyin Selvan (Arulmozhi Varman played by Jayam Ravi, the titular character). What really happened to Arunmozhi? Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) finally got to know about her mother? Did Pandyans assassinate the Chola kingdom to avenge the death of their Veera Pandiyan who was beheaded by Chola prince Aditha Karikalan? The second part of Mani Ratnam's epic drama has a lot of questions but it answers them too.

The beginning portions of the Hindi versions are set to Anil Kapoor's voice-over. Ponniyin Selvan 2 begins with the growing romance between Nandini and Chola prince Aditha Karikalan when they were young and how they get separated and the story continues from where the part ended. After a bit of backstory about the beginning of the relationship between them, a messenger-warrior named Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan (Karthi) announces the return of Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and helps Karikalan (Vikram) to avert existential dangers to the palace and plots set by the might of Nandini against the Cholas.

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan had set high expectations and the brilliant Mani Ratnam continues to serve the same, giving direction to the story in partly adventurous ways. Karthi's character has a lot of humour. Aditha, in the first hour, makes occasional but appealing appearances while Nandini is the heart and soul of the movie throughout. It takes a while, a good first half, for the film to make a splash.

Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), a Pazhuvoor queen, has layered portions and the younger sister Kundavi (Trisha) of Chola Kingdom kind of makes for an arresting character.

The second part of the sequel reveals the biggest twist about Sundara Chola and his days as a young prince. He got stranded on an island near Ilankai and fell in love with a deaf and mute girl named Mandakini (played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini's mother). It is more concerned with the fate of Karikalan and Nandini, a scene that is the biggest highlight of the magnum opus.

What works

The frenzy around the central conflict between the Cholas and Pandyans is kept alive all through. The writers (Mani Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel, and B Jeyamohan) have put immense efforts to ensure the authenticity of the period drama by bringing the language of the royal characters deliberately handy. Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi get to play well-written parts in the second half of the film.

What doesn't work

AR Rahman's rendering of the background score gives goosebumps in only a couple of scenes, otherwise seems to be quite lazy. The mournful moments look bland and don't overplay melancholy, which ideally they should and the over-the-top battlefield moment in the climax fails to pack a punch. If you are expecting Baahubali-level battlefield scenes, you will be disappointed. The elusive moments in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 are few and far between.

Conclusion

Ravi Varman's cinematography, Thota Tharrani's production design and Sreekar Prasad's editing work in parts. The sensibilities of the narration are well thought-through. Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya are the soul and heart of the film. Costume designer Eka Lakhani and jewellery designer Pratiksha Prashant deserve a special mention for the detailing of the costumes and ornaments. However, the riveting plot turns make the film watchable.

