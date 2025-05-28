WATCH: Trisha Krishnan's behind-the-scenes prep for Sugar Baby's signature step in Thug Life

Trisha Krishnan recently made the headlines after her single from Thug Life titled Sugar Baby surfaced on the internet. With several comments being made on the track and Trisha’s character, there is no doubt that the film has some outstanding composition aided by impressive dance moves.

As the song sneaks into everyone’s playlists, the actress was seen in a rehearsal video for Sugar Baby with her choreographer, Roshini Nair. The short video shared by the latter herself depicted the actress prepping herself for the song. Moreover, the choreographer took the center stage with her finesse-filled dance moves.

Sharing the video, the choreographer said, “Once in a lifetime experience!!! THUG LIFE!!! Choreographer.”

Watch how Trisha and Roshini sway to Sugar Baby

The song Sugar Baby from Thug Life features Trisha Krishnan as a singer-actress, with a few glimpses promising her a glamorous look. The track, composed by AR Rahman, is co-penned by the musician himself, along with Siva Ananth and Shubha, who also wrote it.

The banger track was crooned by Alexandra Joy, Shuba (rap), and Sarath Santhosh. Interestingly, this is the third collaboration between AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan, following ventures like Indian and Thenali.

Coming to the film, Thug Life is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. As the movie inches closer to release, the actors are actively promoting it, with the audio launch taking place recently.

The upcoming gangster film tells the tale of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a gangster who adopts a child named Amaran from the streets of Mumbai. As the former ages, he hopes to have his foster son take over the reins, but Sakthivel is presumed to be dead, with Amaran suspected of orchestrating everything.

Now, the aged but fearless Yakuza-like gangster is making a return to seek vengeance, making this a game of death between father and son.

As Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR play the main leads, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors, including Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and many more, in key roles.

