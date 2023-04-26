10 interesting things about Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 you must know before watching the sequel

Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan, which is made in two parts, is one of the biggest movies from the South. After the blockbuster response for the first part, the second installment, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for grand release on April 28. The audiences are super excited to watch the sequel after the cliff-hanging first part. If you are planning to watch the sequel this Friday, check out these interesting things about Ponniyin Selvan 2 you must definitely not miss out.

With the first part, audiences who have watched the movie are already aware of the characters and story. While Ponniyin Selvan 1 was an introduction to the story and characters of the Chola kingdom, the second part is going to be bigger and revolve around the depth of the story. The plot of the second part is expected to pick up from where Ponniyin Selvan-1 ended, the film will continue to focus on Arulmozhi Varman and his journey to becoming the Chola empire's greatest ruler Rajaraja Chola I.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

The main star cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2, features Karthi in the role of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan, Chiyaan Vikram as crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi in the role of Arumozhi Varma aka Ponniyin Selvan, the future emperor. Trisha Krishnan essays the role of princess Kundavai Devi, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears in a double role, as antagonist Nandini and Oomai Rani. Along with the original cast, a few popular stars are also expected to join the second installment of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus. Apart from these, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala are also part of the film. AR Rahman has composed songs and original scores for the project. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies, and Lyca Productions.

Check out 10 interesting facts about Ponniyin Selvan 2 ahead of the release.



In 1985, popular actor MGR aka M G Ramachandran bought the rights of Ponniyin Selvan to make a film. But before he began shooting, the legendary couldn't work on the film as he met with an accident. Despite renewing the rights for four years, he couldn't work on the film and finally shelved it.

Next up, Kamal Haasan bought the rights and worked with director Mani Ratnam to make the film. The director revealed he worked on the first draft of the film but couldn't take it further as the project didn't make financial sense at that time.

In 2019, finally, Mani Ratnam made his dream project come true with the funding of Lyca Productions. The film began as a stand-alone film with a budget of Rs 500 crore. Later, it was split into two parts.

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. Based on the real events surrounding Raja Raja Chola's succession to the throne, this novel offers a gripping mix of espionage, deceit, greed and bravery topped with Aditya Kallikran's ancient murder mystery.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on the Chola kings are regarded highly as a visionary for their civilization efforts and good administration. They constructed well-designed drainage systems, tanks, step wells and temples like Thanjavur Brihadeeswara Temple, Airavatesvara Temple, and Gangaikonda Temple, which mark the historic ruling and administration of Cholas.

While casting for Ponniyin Selvan in 2019, Mani Ratnam initially considered Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay for the roles of Arunmozhi Varman and Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan respectively. However, reportedly they both rejected playing the characters in the film. Currently, Jayam Ravi and Karthi are playing the roles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has dual roles in the film, with her second character being shown only in glimpses. It is expected that the second part will dwell more on her role as Oomai Rani.



The music of the period film is another highlight of the epic. Not 5 or 6, the album of Ponniyin Selvan has a total of 12 songs. Yes, you read that right. According to reports, AR Rahman flew to Bali with Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman to write songs for the film. The Oscar-winning musician stated that Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most difficult films he has worked on. Can you imagine?

On September 21, a lawsuit was filed against Mani Ratnam by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the alleged death of a horse during the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad. However, the team didn't respond to the alleged statement.

It will be the first Tamil film to be released in IMAX format. The release format is usually used for tentpoles Hollywood films like John Wick Chapter 4, Shazam Fury of the Gods, and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny among others.



PS 2 release date

PS 2 will hit theatres worldwide on 28th April 2023. The Cholas will return and promise to break the box office yet again. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The team has been touring all around the nation including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Tirchu for the promotion of the film.

If you know any interesting things about Ponniyin Selvan, do comment down and let us know. Also, how excited are you guys to watch the second part?

