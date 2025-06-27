Kannappa Review: Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukhundhan’s slow-paced film boasts star power but lacks proper conflict and technical finesse

Plot

Set in second century CE, in the village of Uduppura, close to a forest near Sri Kalahasti, lives Thinnadu (Vishnu Manchu). Thinnadu is a fearless tribe hunter, who also happens to be an atheist. His father, on the other hand, is a Shiva devotee. One fine day while hunting, a wild boar leads him to a sacred hill with a Shivaling. After hunting down the boar, Thinnadu feels inexplicable pain. To get the pain off his chest, he offers water and meat to the deity. This pleases Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar) but angers Mahadeva Shastri (Mohan Babu), a Brahmin who strongly opposes meat offerings. This triggers a clash between Thinnadu’s raw devotion and the rigid rituals of Shiva devotees.

Advertisement

Thinnadu meets Nemali (Preity Mukhundhan), a princess seeking the Vayulingam, and they develop a close bond. Rudra (Prabhas), a wise mentor, subtly guides him in the right direction of devotion. A meeting with Avadhoota (Mohanlal), deepens Thinnadu’s devotion, further. As tensions with Shastri and the tribals peak, Thinnadu’s sacrifices transform him into Kannappa, a legendary devotee.

Watch Kannappa to follow Thinnadu's journey from being an atheist to a believer.

What Works for Kannappa

Kannappa finds its strength in the last 40 minutes. The movie is partly able to deliver a devotional story of Thinnadu from being an atheist to Shiva’s devotee. The climax, with Thinnadu’s selfless act, is well intentioned and it should resonate with Shiva devotees.

The divine moments, framed by Shiva and Parvati’s (Kajal Aggarwal) conversations, feel authentic. It is enhanced further by soulful background music and devotional songs. Prabhas brings the star power. Mohanlal’s cameo as Avadhoota and Akshay Kumar’s brief role as Shiva add gravitas to the spiritual scenes.

Advertisement

What Doesn’t Work for Kannappa

First things first, the movie is too long and should have been atleast 40 minutes shorter if not more. The first half drags with a sluggish pace and unnecessary subplots and it is towards the ending of the second half that the pace gets better. The conflict between Thinnadu and Mahadeva Shastri feels repetitive and lacks depth. The romantic track between Thinnadu and Nemali is sweet but underdeveloped. It lacks emotional impact.

The visual effects, especially in action sequences, often appear unpolished and artificial. Action scenes feel chaotic, with them lacking sharp choreography. This in turn, dilutes the impact of even the important scenes.

Watch the Kannappa Trailer

Performances in Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu’s performance as Thinnadu is adequate but lacks depth in early scenes. He luckily manages to pull it together, to an extent, in the emotional climax. Mohan Babu is commanding as Shastri, but his role feels one-note. Prabhas, as Rudra, brings calm wisdom but is severely underused. Preity Mukhundhan is earnest as Nemali, but her character lacks substance. Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar shine in their brief roles. However, their short presence on the screen, won't give the fans a bang for their buck.

Advertisement

Final Verdict of Kannappa

Kannappa has heart but that's not enough. The devotional tale has a stirring climax but is hampered by a slow first half, weak visual effects, and uneven storytelling. It shall appeal to Shiva devotees but the lacklustre pacing and the shallow subplots will not let the content fly beyond its limited target audience.

You can watch Kannappa in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the movie.

ALSO READ: Kannappa Twitter Review: Is Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu film with Akshay Kumar, Prabhas’ cameo worth a watch? Read 13 tweets