Heads of State Review: John Cena and Idris Elba's hilariously entertaining buddy comedy gets elevated further by Priyanka Chopra's kickass action

Plot

Heads Of State centers on UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and US President Will Derringer (John Cena), two leaders whose public rivalry has strained their nations’ alliance. A foreign enemy launches a coordinated attack when the two are aboard a private jet, Air Force One. The reason that they travel together is to build themselves a good public image, which will help them remain in power. The security is totally compromised because of the attack.

Advertisement

After the jet is shot down, the duo is pronounced dead while they aren't actually dead. MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra) hunts them down and carries out her mission to protect the two very important people. On the run across Europe, they dodge relentless assassins and uncover a global conspiracy threatening world stability.

The trio must rely on their wits and unlikely bond to stop what the enemies have conspired against them. Can they outwit their enemies? Will Sam and Will be able to sort out their differences? What happens to Noel? Watch Heads Of State to find out.

What Works for Heads of State

Heads Of State is a high-energy thrill ride. The action is massive, with stunning stunts and global set pieces that grab your attention. The pace keeps you thoroughly engaged. The camaraderie between John Cena and Idris Elba is a highlight. Their witty banter is to die for. Priyanka Chopra shines in action-packed moments. Her puns throughout the film are pun-tastic.

Advertisement

What Doesn’t Work for Heads of State

Watch the Heads Of State Trailer

Performances in Heads of State

Idris Elba is captivating and charismatic as Sam Clarke. He, very easily, blends toughness with sly humor. John Cena is a riot as Will Derringer. His comic timing elevates their dynamic. Idris and John's chemistry, evolving from rivals to allies, drives the film.

Priyanka Chopra is electric as Noel Bisset. She really is badass, and her kicks and punches can shake you up. Jack Quaid brings his quirky energy. His scenes are very breezy and enjoyable. Considine, Gugino, and Stephen Root lend able support to the ensemble. Other actors in the movie perform as per the film's requirements.

Final Verdict of Heads of State

Heads Of State is a wildly entertaining action-comedy that delivers big. The chemistry between John Cena and Idris Elba, paired with Priyanka's action prowess, makes it a standout. The grand scale, and sharp humor elevate the experience. Despite a routine story and slight pacing hiccups, the film’s fun factor is undeniable.

Advertisement

The movie streams on Prime Video from 2nd July, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Heads Of State.

ALSO READ: John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Bond on Heads of State Set; Actor Says She ‘Kicks As*’ and ‘Belongs to the Team’