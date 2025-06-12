The Traitors 3 Episodes Review: Karan Johar-hosted survival reality show has interesting conflicts but artificial drama

Plot

The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar and directed by Nishant Nayak, involves 20 celebrities being thrown into a lavish palace in Rajasthan for a game of trust and betrayal. The players, labeled as innocents, have to spot out the traitors that are secretly chosen by Karan Johar. The traitors have the job of eliminating innocents each night.

While the group works together on challenges to build a cash prize, the real game involves tensed discussions where players vote to eliminate suspected traitors. If the innocents catch all the traitors, they split the prize. If even one traitor survives, the traitors take it all.

Who among the star-studded cast of Raj Kundra, Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Uorfi Javed, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sahil Salathia, Purav Jha, Harsh Gujral, Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Nikita Luther, Raftaar and more, are the traitors? Who all get eliminated? Watch the show to find out.

What Works for The Traitors

The show’s strength is its concept. The concept of trust and deception makes for a deliciously unpredictable game. The idea of celebrities turning on each other and not even caring about personal relationships is an exciting and exhilerating one. The mind games keep you hooked. The regal vibe that is created because of the backdrop of Suryagarh Palace, adds a layer of intrigue to the betrayals.

Apoorva Mukhija, with her witty rants and sharp observations, is the pick of the contestants . Maheep Kapoor brings her sassiness. Uorfi Javed is unapologetic and she lights up the screen. Elnaaz Norouzi’s calm demeanor keeps everyone guessing. Raj Kundra, surprisingly, is a dark horse. His strategic moves make him a player to watch out for.

The in-house discussions are the heart of the show. The third episode ends on a promising note, convincing you just enough to watch further.

What Doesn’t Work for The Traitors

Despite its promise, The Traitors stumbles with some clichés that feel all too familiar. The conflicts, while juicy, sometimes seem forced, as if the producers are deliberately stirring the pot to keep things spicy. The show pushes for over-the-top drama that doesn’t always land naturally. Numerous arguments feel scripted and lack the organic chaos that makes reality TV compelling.

The challenges, like the riddle-solving task on a train, fall flat compared to the interpersonal drama in the palace. In short, the tasks are not as intense as they should be.

The Traitors Has An Interesting Premise But The Organic Drama Feels Lacking So Far

Performances in The Traitors

Since The Traitors is a reality show, the contestants can't be judged on the basis of performances but how well they play and how interesting they are. Apoorva Mukhija is definitely a standout. Maheep Kapoor is pure entertainment. Uorfi Javed's game attitude is on-point. Elnaaz Norouzi and Raj Kundra have intriguing personalities. These players not just keep the show lively but also give the show some authentic drama.

Final Verdict of The Traitors

The Traitors is off to a mixed start. The concept and setting are winners, and stars like Apoorva, Maheep, Uorfi, Elnaaz, and Raj Kundra bring the kind of energy that makes reality TV addictive. However, the show needs to dial back on the forced drama. The players’ natural chemistry need to take center stage.

With a few tweaks, The Traitors can become a fun show. For now, it’s a show with an intriguing premise that is often pulled down by the artificial drama. One can hope for the upcoming episodes to deliver bigger thrills.

You can watch The Traitors on Prime Video, now

