Materialists Review: Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal's film is a fresh take on complexities of choosing one's life partner

Lucy (Dakota Johnson) is a New York City matchmaker who’s a pro at pairing wealthy clients but struggles with her own love life. She’s set on marrying rich, believing love is a business deal. At a client’s wedding, she meets Harry (Pedro Pascal), a charming financier who is infatuated by her. Lucy also reconnects with John (Chris Evans), her ex-boyfriend, a struggling actor working as a caterer.

Torn between Harry’s luxurious world and John’s raw connection, Lucy navigates a love triangle that challenges her views on romance and self-worth.

Who does Lucy end up choosing as the one she would spend her life with? Watch Materialists to find out.

What Works for Materialists

Materialists' strength lies in is its subtle chemistry. Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans spark on screen, making every interaction feel alive. Celine Song’s dialogues are crisp and clever. The dialogues perfectly capture the cynical yet hopeful vibe of modern dating. The New York setting adds a nostalgic rom-com glow. The concept of love as a transaction is bold and thought-provoking.

The best thing about the movie is that it never villainizes its leads. And also, the movie never turns preachy while it could have, given the thin line that it was treading on. Celine Song's honesty shines. Lastly, Zoe Winters as Sophie, the client who suffers from a bad match, puts up a strong act.

What Doesn’t Work for Materialists

Despite its charm, Materialists struggles with pacing. The first half moves briskly, but the second half slows down. The uneven rhythm dulls the momentum. The film’s sudden shift from lighthearted romance to heavy drama feels jarring. A subplot about Sophie's violent date, while impactful, seems out of place and unresolved.

The climax, though heartfelt, lacks the spark needed to tie everything together, leaving the resolution predictable. It may work for few and may not work for few.

Materialists Is A Mature Take On Modern Dating And Marriage

Performances in Materialists

Dakota Johnson delivers a standout performance as Lucy, balancing confidence with vulnerability. Her sharp dialogue delivery makes every line pop. Chris Evans is a revelation as John. He doesn't let his superhero baggage overpower the performer in him. His scenes with Dakota Johnson are tender.

Pedro Pascal is a gentleman as Harry. He enjoys a lovely screen presence. Among the supporting actors, Zoe Winters puts up a strong and brave act.

Final Verdict of Materialists

Materialists is a bold, heartfelt dramedy that doesn’t always hit the mark but leaves you rooting for love. Celine Song’s vision, paired with a stellar cast, makes it a worthy watch.

The chemistry, acting, and fresh take on romance are its strong points while the pacing and a sudden tonal shift in the third act are the weaker links.

You can watch Materialists in theatres now.

