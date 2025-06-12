14 PHOTOS of Janhvi Kapoor’s lavish Mumbai duplex and her sister Khushi Kapoor's messy rooms that scream 'Relatable'

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. She has given numerous hits and has made a huge fan base. Daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, she lives a lavish lifestyle in her luxurious duplex with Boney and her sister Khushi Kapoor. Now, let’s take a look inside the actress’s house in Mumbai. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s messy rooms are totally relatable.

Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s lavish Mumbai duplex

1. Let’s begin the house tour with the first thing. The living area. It has huge grey-coloured sofas with some beautiful flower pots, enough to fall in love with the place. The long transparent windows and black statue are not to be missed. Well, the photo on the right shows the luxurious washroom of Boney Kapoor with a jacuzzi and a chandelier on top.

2. The living area is also decorated with beautiful black and white statues that are the highlight of the house.

3. Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor’s rooms are totally relatable, even if they have kept them messy. But it looks quite classy. Khushi’s room has a rack on the side of the bed and a couch near the window, making it minimal yet lavish. Janhvi’s room is also designed in the same way, and a dressing table near the bed can also be seen. Don’t miss the messy couch.

4. Janhvi also keeps a cute photo of her with Sridevi on the side table with a beautiful lamp.

5. Janhvi Kapoor’s house has a wooden dining table with green and brown chairs around it, decorated with flowers. There’s also a table in the corner of the dining area adorned with candles.

6. Khushi had also shared a pic where a large mirror on the wall, a luxurious chandelier, and a huge statue near the couch could be seen.

7. On the side of the couch, there’s a rack where flower pots and some more statues can be seen including a golden palm statue.

Well, Janhvi Kapoor’s house is a perfect blend of modern interiors with royal statues. The house is beautifully decorated with everything dreamy. It’s quite spacious for the three of them to stay. The house speaks of the lavish life the actress has. Each corner is decorated with love, it seems, and it’s the most beautiful thing.

