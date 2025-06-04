King: Raghav Juyal faces MAJOR setback on Shah Rukh Khan's film set, what he did next will dumbstruck you

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film King has been grabbing the headlines even before its release. The star-studded cast has all the attention of the fans. The shooting of the film began just a few days ago. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Raghav Juyal has been cast for a key role. According to a report, the actor sustained an injury on the set. However, he didn't pause the shoot and was working in so much pain.

Yes, you heard that right! As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Raghav Juyal sustained a leg injury while shooting an action scene for King. The incident occurred during a particularly demanding stunt that saw the Kill actor push his physical limits.

The report also stated that Raghav got injured in the same leg in which he had previously undergone knee surgery. Soon after, an on-call medical team rushed in to treat the actor. A source told the portal, "He was in considerable pain. The doctors have prescribed a heavy dosage of medication to manage it."

However, despite the injury, the actor showed much determination and refused to pause the shoot. The source told the portal, "Raghav's resilience is remarkable. Having had knee surgery in the past, most actors would have stepped back. But not him — whether it was Kill or now King, he's constantly pushing boundaries."

Meanwhile, King is touted to be one of the most expensive Bollywood films to date. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar that's sure to impress audiences. Apart from him, the star-studded cast also features his daughter, Suhana Khan, as well as Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, and more in pivotal roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is reportedly scheduled to hit theaters in the last quarter of 2026, within the window of October 1 to December 31.

