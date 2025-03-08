Return of the Dragon Hindi release: Pradeep Ranganathan starrer movie’s dubbed version to hit big screens on March 14, 2025

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon was released in theaters on February 21, 2025. After becoming a major hit in Tamil, the film is now all set to hit the big screens in its Hindi version on March 14, 2025, under the title Return of the Dragon.

Announcing the same, the makers of the movie have also dropped the trailer along with its release date.

See the trailer of Return of the Dragon

The movie Dragon revolves around the story of Ragavan, a young man who went through a devastating breakup during his college years. As a result, he decides to take questionable steps to achieve quick success. The film explores the events leading up to his decision and the consequences that follow, forming the crux of the story.

With Pradeep Ranganathan playing the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, KS Ravikumar, and many more in key roles.

The film is written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and musically crafted by Leon James. The movie’s cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommireddy, with Pradeep E. Ragav in charge of editing. The film is also expected to premiere on Netflix on March 28, 2025.

Prior to Dragon, Pradeep Ranganathan was seen in the film Love Today, which he directed himself. The romantic comedy was a massive hit in theaters and was later remade in Hindi under the title Loveyapa.

Aside from Pradeep, the movie also featured actors like Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Radhika Sarathkumar, and many more in pivotal roles.

Furthermore, Pradeep is set to appear in the lead role in Life Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan. The movie is touted to be a sci-fi romantic venture, with Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah also playing co-leads.