Tillu Square OTT: Where to watch Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer crime comedy flick online as it completes a year of release
Find out where you can stream the Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer crime comedy Tillu Square on OTT!
Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, was released in theaters on March 29, 2024. As the film marks a year since its release, here’s where you can watch it on OTT.
Where to watch Tillu Square
Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, is now available for streaming on Netflix. Marking its first anniversary, the makers shared a special post, writing, “#TilluSquare ~ One year since Tillu Anna took us on a wild, chaotic & DOUBLE BLOCKBUSTER ride!”
Official trailer and plot of Tillu Square
Tillu Square follows the story of Bala Gangadhar Tilak, aka DJ Tillu, who starts an event management company after escaping with drug lord Shannon's money. However, he soon finds himself entangled in yet another chaotic situation after getting into a new romantic relationship.
Cast and crew of Tillu Square
Tillu Square stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast including Anupama Parameswaran, Murali Sharma, C. V. L. Narasimha Rao, Priyanka Jawalkar, Brahmaji, and Anish Kuruvilla in key roles.
Neha Shetty makes a cameo appearance, reprising her role as Radhika from the first installment. Released in 2024, the film is a sequel to DJ Tillu, continuing the crime comedy genre.
Directed by Mallik Ram, Tillu Square is based on a screenplay by Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Ravi Anthony Pudota. The film's music was composed by Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani, with the background score by Bheems Ceciroleo.
Sai Prakash Ummadisingu handled the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli took charge of editing. The film was a massive theatrical hit, receiving immense praise from critics and audiences alike.
The Tillu franchise is set to continue with a third installment titled Tillu Cube. As for Siddhu Jonnalagadda, he is next set to star in Jack.
