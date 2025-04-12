Are Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran dating? Netizens seem to think so

Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran have recently worked together on a movie, which seems to have sparked link-up rumors between the actors. In a recent buzz on social media, netizens discovered that Dhruv and Anupama share a playlist on a music app.

In a post that has gone viral on Reddit, a playlist titled Blue Moon features quite a number of love songs. Moreover, the profile picture of the shared playlist supposedly shows Dhruv and Anupama kissing, leading netizens to speculate even more.

While netizens continue to discuss their alleged relationship, the actors have yet to respond or make anything official.

Check out the post here:

Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran are soon set to appear together on screen in Bison, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Written by the Karnan helmer, this Tamil-language sports drama revolves around a kabaddi player.

The movie is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand. It features an ensemble cast including Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and more in key roles.

The film’s music is composed by Nivas K. Prasanna, with cinematography and editing handled by Ezhil Arasu K. and Sakthi Thiru, respectively. While the release date hasn’t been finalized, it has been confirmed that the film will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

Dhruv Vikram was last seen in the movie Mahaan, a 2022 neo-noir thriller where he played the lead role alongside his father, Chiyaan Vikram. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film focused on Gandhi Mahaan, a former school teacher who became a liquor baron after being abandoned by his family. His life takes a dramatic turn when his son, Dadabhai Naoroji—an extremist Gandhian—returns seeking revenge.

Anupama Parameswaran recently appeared in the film Dragon alongside Pradeep Ranganathan. Apart from Bison, the actress has several upcoming projects, including JSK, Pet Detective, Lockdown, and more.

