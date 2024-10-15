The Fiery Priest 2 character poster: Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee and Kim Sung Kyun exude fierce style in upcoming action comedy



The Fiery Priest is a South Korean K-drama series that is coming back for the second season. The lead actor of the show, Kim Nam Gil will be reprising his role as a feisty man of god who solves crimes. The plot of the series will follow the main characters from the previous season in a thrilling new story.

On October 15, 2024, the production team of the series released several character posters of the cast. Kim Nam Gil is seen in his iconic black robe with a rosary in his hand. Making a striking pose, he is all set to return with a bang! Meanwhile, Honey Lee is seen in a red suit along with a sword ready to slay on the go. Kim Sung Kyun is also seen with a light-hearted expression reflecting the traits of his quirky character.

Kim Nam Gil steps into the role of Kim Hae Il, a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. He is joined by his associates from the previous season, Honey Lee, or Lee Ha Nee, as Park Kyung Sun, who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first season and Kim Sung Kyun, who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young.

The new season will also consist of a new cast, BIBI, the South Korean singer. She will be taking up the role of Goo Ja Young, who is a narcotics detective and is extremely passionate about her work. It will be interesting to witness how the characters evolve in the second part and how their relationship dynamic changes.

Furthermore, director Park Bo Ram and screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who worked together on the first season of the show, will also be returning for the second part. Their previous collaboration resulted in a nationwide viewership of 24 percent, recorded by Nielsen Korea. It is expected that their partnership will provide the same popularity for the new season as well.

The show is slated to release on November 8, 2024, and is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes. Each new episode will have a Friday-Saturday release at 10 PM KST on the South Korean network SBS.