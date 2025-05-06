Priyanka Chopra Jonas Diljit Dosanjh Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025 Avneet Kaur Instagram Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 outfit shah rukh khan, met gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Jaideep Ahlawat Best OTT Character

Met Gala 2025: SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups channels BOSS energy in grey suit for debut appearance; see pic

S.Coups graced the Met Gala 2025 by making a statement with his unique fashion at the prestigious event. Read to know more.

By Peuli Bakshi
Updated on May 06, 2025  |  06:18 AM IST |  5K
S.Coups: courtesy of Getty Images
S.Coups: courtesy of Getty Images

The Met Gala 2025, held on May 5th, was a spectacular showcase of fashion and celebrity glamour. Among all the predicted names of K-pop heavyweights gracing the event, SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coups added to the star power of the Met. He made a stunning debut at the event, impressing with his suave fashion choice. Making a memorable appearance at the blue carpet, he definitely turned heads.

S.Coups joined in the biggest celebration of fashion, in an avant-garde BOSS outfit. He posed at the blue carpet, exuding regal charm, gaining acclaim from his fans and fashion enthusiasts for his unique style. The K-pop idol's appearance was a highlight of the evening, solidifying his status as a fashion icon. S.Coups' look featured a hanbok-inspired collar style paired with a long grey coat and loose-fitting bottoms, perfectly capturing the essence of the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme.

Credits: Getty Images
