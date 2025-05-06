Met Gala 2025: SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups channels BOSS energy in grey suit for debut appearance; see pic
S.Coups graced the Met Gala 2025 by making a statement with his unique fashion at the prestigious event. Read to know more.
The Met Gala 2025, held on May 5th, was a spectacular showcase of fashion and celebrity glamour. Among all the predicted names of K-pop heavyweights gracing the event, SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coups added to the star power of the Met. He made a stunning debut at the event, impressing with his suave fashion choice. Making a memorable appearance at the blue carpet, he definitely turned heads.
S.Coups joined in the biggest celebration of fashion, in an avant-garde BOSS outfit. He posed at the blue carpet, exuding regal charm, gaining acclaim from his fans and fashion enthusiasts for his unique style. The K-pop idol's appearance was a highlight of the evening, solidifying his status as a fashion icon. S.Coups' look featured a hanbok-inspired collar style paired with a long grey coat and loose-fitting bottoms, perfectly capturing the essence of the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme.