SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi to begin military service as active-duty soldiers this September, here's what will be their last schedules

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi are officially the next members of the group preparing to fulfill their mandatory military service. On July 8, PLEDIS Entertainment announced through Weverse that the two artists will be enlisting this September. This adds to the list of SEVENTEEN members currently or previously serving.

According to the announcement, Woozi is scheduled to enlist on September 15, 2025. Meanwhile, Hoshi will follow the next day on September 16. Both will be serving active duty and will temporarily halt group promotions during this period.

The agency emphasized that they won’t be participating in SEVENTEEN’s upcoming schedules. However, fans can still look forward to pre-recorded content prepared in advance to help maintain connection with CARATs.

Hoshi & Woozi’s final appearances confirmed

Before enlisting, the duo will carry out a special final stage together. Their HxW fan concert WARNING will be held in Korea. This will mark the last time Hoshi and Woozi perform as a unit before entering the military. The WARNING fan concert will take place in Seoul from July 11 to 13, then move to Busan on July 19 and 20. It will finally wrap up in Gwangju on August 23 and 24.

Additionally, the two will take part in a video call fan signing event for SEVENTEEN’s fifth studio album Yizhiyu. This will offer one last opportunity for fans to interact with them directly. PLEDIS asked fans to send their support through digital channels. The agency discourages in-person visits at the enlistment site due to the presence of other enlistees and families.

SEVENTEEN’s military lineup grows

Hoshi and Woozi will become the third and fourth SEVENTEEN members to enlist. Jeonghan began his service in September 2024, while Wonwoo enlisted on April 3, 2025. As the group gradually adjusts to enlistments, the agency continues to manage schedules with flexibility.

Despite the unavoidable pause, fans remain supportive. The news has sparked an outpouring of messages online. CARATs from around the world share well-wishes and encouragement for a safe service period and healthy return.

Fans react with support and pride

Shortly after the announcement, fans filled Weverse and social media platforms with heartfelt posts. They are expressing love, gratitude, and pride in Hoshi and Woozi’s decision to serve.

Many also recalled the strength of the HxW unit, thanking them for their contributions to SEVENTEEN and looking forward to their return. With the countdown to enlistment now underway, the fanbase is bracing for an emotional farewell, while also rallying behind the group’s future activities.

