Seo In Guk's Boyfriend on Demand: BLACKPINK's Jisoo's K-drama after Newtopia greenlit by Netflix for 2026

A major change has been announced for the highly anticipated romance drama Boyfriend On Demand (formerly titled Monthly Boyfriend). Initially set to air on MBC, the drama will now be exclusively released on Netflix in 2026, according to a report from TenAsia. This shift to a global streaming platform has sparked excitement among fans, as it ensures a wider international reach for the project, which stars Seo In Guk and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in lead roles.

Boyfriend On Demand presents a fresh and imaginative take on romance by exploring love in the digital age. The story is set in a virtual world where users can ‘subscribe’ to a boyfriend, creating relationships that begin in the digital space but eventually spill into real life. This unique plot is going to blend romance and sci-fi, offering a thought-provoking look at modern relationships and how technology influences them.

The drama is directed by Kim Jung Sik, a seasoned filmmaker known for his work on Work Later Drink Now, Strong Girl Namsoon, and No Gain No Love. Leading the drama is Seo In Guk, who will portray Park Gyeong Nam, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who plays Seo Mi Rae. With this pairing, fans are eager to see their on-screen chemistry unfold in a romantic yet futuristic setting. Currently, Jisoo is appearing in zombie drama Newtopia as Young Joo.

Adding to the excitement, on February 12, it was reported that actress Gong Min Jung has also joined the cast. Gong Min Jung, known for her roles in dramas like Marry My Husband, and Sorry Not Sorry, is making headlines for what could be her first acting project since giving birth. She married fellow actor Jang Jae Ho in September last year and welcomed her first daughter in January 2025.

As of now, the exact release date remains unconfirmed, but the drama is set for a 2026 debut on Netflix. Given the buzz surrounding its cast, concept, and production team, it’s safe to say that fans will be eagerly awaiting further updates.