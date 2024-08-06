SEVENTEEN to kick off RIGHT HERE world tour on October 12 at Goyang Stadium; Know details

SEVENTEEN announced the start of their upcoming world tour RIGHT HERE. Recently, they announced their comeback which is scheduled for October along with the world tour.

With their latest release, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, the group reached several milestones and set new records for themselves. Here is a look at the details of their upcoming tour.

On August 6, SEVENTEEN announced that they will be kicking off their RIGHT HERE world tour starting October 12 and 13 at Gapyong Stadium. On October 12, the concert will begin at 6 pm KST (which is 2:30 pm IST) and on October 13, the concert will start at 5:30 pm KST (which is 2:00 pm IST). The event will also be live-streamed for the global audience. See the poster revealing the details of the concerts below.

SEVENTEEN is a K-Pop group that consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards. The group is known for their hits like Super, God of Music, Very Nice and many more.

Their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE includes 33 tracks in total including four new additions which are MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to Youth. Prior to the release, they held their concert SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO SEOUL on April 27 and April 28 in Seoul. With their latest release, SEVENTEEN has once again proved their influence on the K-pop and music industry as their songs entered several charts.

On August 5, SEVENTEEN announced their return with their 12th mini album this October and the RIGHT HERE world tour. They will also be releasing a Japanese single album.

