SEVENTEEN dating rumors: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Mingyu, Jeonghan with GFRIEND’s Sowon and more

SEVENTEEN is a popular K-pop group who are most well known for their hits like Super and Very Nice. Since the group has achieved fame globally, it is obvious that fans are always a little curious about the members’ personal lives and who are they dating. They are a successful group and hence SEVENTEEN dating rumors are not out of the ordinary.

Over the years, many members have been linked to various idols, models and more. Though none of the rumors has been confirmed, Netizens are always excited as speculations regarding the members’ love lives arise.

SEVENTEEN dating rumors over the years

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Mingyu

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu are the latest rumored K-pop power couple. The speculations of the two idols from very popular group started spiralling after fans noticed the resemblance of their phone cases. In mid-July this year, Migyu uploaded a picture on his Instagram account which showed the back of his phone case. A fan shared the pictures of their phones side by side and commented, ‘This only means one thing in Korea’. This gave rise to the relationship rumors between Jennie and Mingyu.

Joshua and Mi Young

In August 2023, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua got embroiled in dating rumors with model Cho Mi Young. There were some ‘proof’ that surfaced which led fans to believe that they were dating. There were post after post pointing out all the matching or similar clothing and accessories that both possessed. Additionally, some fans also claimed that they spotted Joshua’s mother walking hand in hand with a short-haired girl during their trip to the Philippines.

Netizens also pointed out that some of their Instagram posts seemed to have been clicked at the same location during the same time. In Cho Mi Young’s birthday video, a laughter could be heard in the background which is speculated to be Josua’s.

Jeon Somi and Mingyu

In August 2023, Mingyu and Jeon Somi got involved in a dating rumor. Jeon Somi held a listening party for her release Fast Forward which was attended by many idols. Some keen Netizens noticed a particular picture among the ones shared by the soloist. The picture featured a person wearing a shirt and carrying a bag which was very similar to the ones that Mingyu was seen wearing a couple of days ago. This led to many believing that the two were dating.

Jeonghan and GFRIEND’s Sowon

The rumors surrounding Jeonghan and former GFRIEND member Sowon first started circulating when they appeared as guests on the show Weekly Idol. Their interaction made fans believe that the two were in a relationship. Over the years, their interactions at several shows added fuel to the fire. Finally, in 2022, Sowon addressed the rumors during one of her live streams and shut down the dating rumors. She stressed that she is just good friends with Jeonghan.

Joshua and MOMOLAND’s Jane

In August 2023, an online post claimed that Joshua was in a relationship some years ago with a girl group member. Many speculated that the idol mentioned in the post was MOMOLAND’s Jane. Jane personally addressed these rumors and said that she has never seen him and even people around her have never seen him. She stressed that she doesn’t want any misunderstandings.

Vernon and TXT’s stylist

In January 2023, Vernon and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s stylist were swept up in dating rumors. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the K-pop stylist agreed to have a boyfriend and shared a picture of a teddy bear along with it. Some fans speculated that the boyfriend in question may be Vernon as he was spotted hugging a similar teddy bear. Fans started pointing out the similarities in the accessories and clothing. Additionally, they had also posted about the same film on their social media. There is also a particular sparkle tattoo which both of them have.

SEVENTEEN current relationship status

SEVENTEEN members have never confirmed their relationships and like to keep their dating life private. It is hard to know their current relationship status. Considering that the members haven’t announced anything officially, one can assume that they are single. Korean actors and idols generally don’t reveal their relationships as they often face backlash and get involved in controversies.

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a K-Pop group that consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards. The group is known for their hits like Super, God of Music, Very Nice and many more.

On August 5, SEVENTEEN announced their return with their 12th mini album this October and the RIGHT HERE world tour. They will also be releasing a Japanese single album.

