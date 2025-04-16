Here's why SEVENTEEN's Hoshi wants a son like Woozi in his next life: 'Happened to see his copyright...'

SEVENTEEN members Woozi and Hoshi recently appeared in the YouTube talk show Salon Drip 2 following the release of Beam, their first-ever album as a duo sub-unit. In the episode, the K-pop idols talked about their music career and Woozi's contribution as the 13-member group's producer. Hoshi also hinted at the massive copyright earnings of Woozi and joked about wanting to have a son like him.

During the episode of Salon Drip 2 titled ‘When you witness your best friend's business up close’, host Jang Do Yeon inquired about Woozi's role in SEVENTEEN. He mentioned the most-searched phrase regarding the K-pop idol– "Woozi annual income". He stated having heard that Woozi registered over 100 songs under his name, as a member of SEVENTEEN. Woozi humbly responded, "I haven't counted recently, but it should be close to 200 by now," revealing the extent of his work as a songwriter and producer for the group.

Hoshi joined in the conversation, sharing a memorable experience with Woozi. "I was once in Woozi's studio and happened to see his copyright earnings email pop up," he exclaimed, his expression conveying pleasant surprise at the substantial amount displayed. He revealed being so impressed by the amount that it led him to jovially state, "In my next life, I want to give birth to Woozi as my son." The fun remark made the host laugh, and adding on to the light-hearted banter Woozi made another remark.

The leader of the vocal unit said, “I’ve thought that too. If I had a son like me, his life would be so easy. As long as he doesn’t get greedy, he could live in such a beautiful and comfortable world.” The comment, seemingly simple, had an underlying maturity. The artist's remark about not getting greedy revealed his genuine passion for his craft and humility, highlighting his down-to-earth nature.

Woozi also shared insights into SEVENTEEN's creative process, revealing that producing an album with 13 members can be challenging. To streamline decision-making, they now set a date, gather everyone, and make on-the-spot decisions, cutting through the noise of multiple opinions from members and the company.

