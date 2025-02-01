SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan releases OST track Somewhere in This Universe for Lee Min Ho’s When the Stars Gossip

When the Stars Gossip is an ongoing K-drama that has captivated the audience with its romantic storyline. To further enhance the story, an emotional love ballad has been released performed by SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan. Starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the leading roles, the series follows the blooming relationship between an astronaut and a space tourist.

On February 1, 2025, the production team of When the Stars Gossip released the OST track Somewhere in This Universe performed by SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan. The song beautifully captures the theme of longing and love, perfectly mirroring the emotional journey of the characters in the K-drama. The song conveys a sense of yearning, evoking deep emotions through its lyrics and subtle instrumentation.

Seungkwan, renowned for his powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery, brings an unforgettable intensity to the ballad. His soulful voice perfectly enhances the song’s emotional weight, making it a moving and memorable experience for listeners. The music video for the song has been unveiled, highlighting the heartfelt moments between Eve Kim and Gong Ryong in space.

Watch Somewhere in the Universe video:

Seungkwan made his debut as K-pop idol in 2015 with SEVENTEEN alongside S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Vernon, and Dino. Moreover, he is also part of the subunit BSS with DK and Hoshi. They recently made their comeback with the single album Teleparty and released the music video for the title track CBZ (Prime Time).

Directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream, the show managed to grab attention for its massive production. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist with a hidden agenda, while Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Heon, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun, and more. The new episode is set to be released on February 1, 2025, on Netflix.