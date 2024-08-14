My Secret Romance is undoubtedly one of the most endearing love stories of all time which where two individuals fall in love in the unlikeliest way. If you are looking for a similar feeling of anticipation, tension and satisfaction, here is a list of shows like My Secret Romance has been curated just for you!

The plot follows the story of Cha Jin Wook, a wealthy playboy, and Lee Yoo Mi, a shy nutritionist, who share a passionate night together but part ways without a trace. Three years later, their paths cross again when Yoo Mi becomes Jin Wook's company nutritionist. As they navigate misunderstandings and unresolved feelings, a heartwarming romance blossoms.

9 best K-dramas like My Secret Romance

1. Business Proposal

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Min Kyu, Seol In Ah

Director: Park Seon Ho

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Office Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

Similar to My Secret Romance, Business Proposal revolves around the concept of secret relationships that turn real. The story follows Shin Ha Ri, who goes on a blind date pretending to be her friend, only to discover that her date is the CEO of her company. The series brings out the fun and awkward situations that come from pretending. Moreover, it also showcases a gradual romance between the two lead couples that is filled with angst and hope, keeping the audience on edge at all times.

2. What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Ki Young

Director: Park Joon Hwa

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Office Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2018

This drama follows the story of a charming and self-absorbed boss who ends up falling for his capable and beautiful secretary. The show blends humor with romance, exploring the dynamics of a boss-secretary relationship and unearthing past secrets, just as My Secret Romance delves into the hidden history between the main leads.

3. Lovestruck in the City

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Won, Kim Min Seok, So Ju Yeon

Director: Park Shin Woo

Runtime: 30 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020-2021

Lovestruck in the City presents a unique take on romance through a documentary-style narrative, capturing the complexities of modern relationships. Like My Secret Romance, the show has a similar premise where the couple have a short-lived steamy romance and fall for each other hard after they meet again.

The K-drama dives into the emotional rollercoasters and misunderstandings that occur between the lead couple, providing a more realistic and introspective look at love and heartache.

4. Now, We Are Breaking Up

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Seo, Kim Joo Heon

Director: Lee Gil Bok

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Drama, Melodrama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021-2022

This drama, like My Secret Romance, explores the tension and chemistry between a couple with contrasting personalities. Set in the world of fashion, Now, We Are Breaking Up focuses on the bittersweet reality of relationships, blending the glitz of the industry with the heartbreak of unrequited love, much like the push-pull dynamics that keeps the viewers engaged from the beginning.

5. Her Private Life

Cast: Park Min Young, Kim Jae Wook, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Bo Ra

Director: Hong Jong Chan

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

Her Private Life shares several similarities with My Secret Romance, particularly in its exploration of hidden identities and the blending of professional and personal lives. The drama centers around Sung Deok Mi, a talented art curator who secretly leads a double life as a devoted K-pop fangirl. When her secret is at risk of being exposed, her relationship with her boss, Ryan Gold, takes an unexpected romantic turn.

6. Something About 1 Percent

Cast: Ha Seok Jin, Jeon So Min, Kim Hyung Min, Im Do Yoon

Director: Kang Cheol Woo

Runtime: 40 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

This drama centers around a contract relationship that turns unexpectedly real. The plot involves a rich heir and a kind-hearted teacher who are forced into a fake engagement. With confusing feeling and longing that turns into undeniable attraction, this show will keep you hooked. The evolving relationship from mere pretense to genuine affection makes it a perfect companion piece to My Secret Romance.

7. So I Married an Anti-Fan

Cast: Choi Tae Joon, Sooyoung, Hwang Chan Sung, Han Ji An

Director: Kang Cheol Woo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

With quirky and unexpected romance, this series involves a top star and a journalist who becomes his anti-fan. The show takes a humorous and light-hearted approach to the enemies-to-lovers trope, which resonates with the lighthearted tension and eventual romance found in My Secret Romance.

8. Coffee & Vanilla

Cast: Dori Sakurada, Haruka Fukuhara, Mario Kuroba, Koya Nagasawa

Director: Smith

Runtime: 24 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

Coffee & Vanilla shares a similar vibe to My Secret Romance with its focus on an innocent girl falling for a rich and experienced man. The relationship dynamics in this drama, where the female lead is swept off her feet by the male lead’s charm and protectiveness, echo a passionate yet tender romance.

9. Level Up

Cast: Sung Hoon, Han Bo Reum, Cha Sun Woo, Kang Byul

Director: Kim Sang Woo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Business Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

This drama combines romance with workplace challenges, much like My Secret Romance. The story revolves around a meticulous restructuring expert and a passionate game developer who clash yet slowly develop feelings for each other. The tension-filled office environment and the gradual building of romance make it a worthy parallel to the storyline of My Secret Romance.