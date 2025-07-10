Solo Leveling live adaptation brings Byeon Woo Seok to lead in Sung Jin Wook role, here's everything we know so far

Exciting news for Byeon Woo Seok fans! The talented actor is set to take on a new role in an upcoming fantasy drama. He will lead the live adaptation of Solo Leveling as reported by Netflix on June 11.

Through the OTT series, he will bring to life a character vastly different from his previous roles, generating immense excitement among fans.

Byeon Woo Seok is to star as Sung Jin Wook in Solo Leveling live adaptation

The Lovely Runner fame will be seen taking on the role of the protagonist Sung Jin Wook in the live adaptation of Solo Leveling. The character is an E-ranked hunter– the lowest tier among the defenders of the real world, who work to safeguard against monsters that appear through the mysterious Gates.

However, Sung Jin Wook becomes humanity's last hope when he gains extraordinary powers after escaping a near-death situation.

Thus, his transformation from a vulnerable hunter to a powerful force forms the focal point of the upcoming dark fantasy K-drama.

More about Solo Leveling's drama and anime version

The series will be produced by Netflix in collaboration with Kakao Entertainment and Sanai Pictures. It promises to bring the popular manhwa to life in a whole new way.

Before Solo Leveling's live-action adaptation, the series was adapted into an anime that achieved great success, sweeping nine major awards at the 2025 Crunchyroll Awards —the largest animation awards in the world. They included titles such as Anime of the Year, Best Action, and Best Character.

Now, anticipation is building to see how Byeon Woo Seok will portray the iconic lead character of the manhwa on screen.

Byeon Woo Seok's latest projects

The actor is currently filming for the upcoming drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince, alongside IU. It is set to air as a Friday-Saturday drama via broadcasting network MBC in 2026.

Byeon Woo Seok will play the role of Lee Wan, the king's second son, who is destined to live in the shadows. He was last seen in the drama Lovely Runner. With the role of Ryu Sun Jae, his fame skyrocketed, and he became a household name in South Korea. He will next be seen in Solo Leveling's live-action.

ALSO READ: IU and Byeon Woo Seok's Wife of a 21st Century Prince confirms 2026 broadcast plans; supporting cast finalized