IU and Byeon Woo Seok's Wife of a 21st Century Prince confirms 2026 broadcast plans; supporting cast finalized

IU and Byeon Woo Seok's upcoming drama Wife of a 21st Century Prince ended speculations of a late 2025 airing by confirming release plans for the next year. The production team also confirmed the weekly drama's broadcasting network and the character details of its supporting cast, as reported by K-media outlet Sports Donga on April 21. With an interesting plot and cast line-up, the drama has already generated subsequent buzz online.

Wife of a 21st Century Prince (working title) is a historical drama regarding the complexities of royal families, starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok in lead roles. The series' production team confirmed it to air as a Friday-Saturday drama via broadcasting network MBC in 2026. Additionally, Noh Sang Hyun and Gong Seung Yeon have also been confirmed to star in pivotal roles in the exciting project. In the drama, Byeon Woo Seok will take on the role of Lee Wan, the king's second son, who is destined to live in the shadows.

Lee Wan has a sad life, as his royal status brings privilege but also isolation. His life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Sung Hee Joo (played by IU), sparking a transformation that sets him on a new path. She is the second daughter of a conglomerate family of Korea, who ends up in a contract marriage situation with Lee Wan. Noh Sang Hyun will star as Min Jung Woo, Lee Wan's childhood friend and Sung Hee Joo’s senior in the royal academy. Min Jung Woo is a third-generation prime minister from a prestigious political family.

He will likely be the connecting bridge between Lee Wan and Sung Hee Joo due to his close ties with both of them. being her senior in the royal academy. From looks and riches to intelligence, he has it all. Gong Seung Yeon will play Yoon Yi Rang, a woman with “the destiny of a queen.” Being the next in line after four queens her family produced, she vows to do everything needed to secure her fated future. The upcoming project will be directed by Park Joon Hwa, who is known for hit dramas like What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and Alchemy of Souls.

