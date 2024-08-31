Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin named most loved K-drama couple followed by Goblin’s Gong Yoo-Kim Go Eun and more; See List

According to a recent survey by Gallup Korea, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin from Crash Landing on You are the most loved K-drama couple, followed by Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun from Goblin. This online poll, conducted by Star News to celebrate its 20th anniversary, ran from August 19 to August 23 and included responses from 1,052 people aged 19 to 69 across the country.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 K-drama couples from the past 10 years.

1. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin from Crash Landing on You

Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) is a well-known chaebol who struggles with depression and has a strained relationship with her family. During a paragliding accident, she accidentally lands in North Korea, where she meets a charming North Korean soldier, Ri Jung Hyuk (played by Hyun Bin). As they navigate the challenges of her unexpected situation, the two falls in love, and Jung Hyuk goes out of his way to help Se Ri return to South Korea.

This series easily earns its spot on the list thanks to its epic romance that transcends borders. The forbidden love between South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri and North Korean soldier Ri Jung Hyuk unfolds against a backdrop of political tension and cultural differences, creating a gripping narrative full of suspense and heartfelt moments. The chemistry between the leads, along with their memorable one-liners, continues to touch viewers' hearts. Their real-life marriage is a testament to the depth of their on-screen romance, making it a standout number one.

2. Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun from Goblin

Gong Yoo plays Kim Shin, a 900-year-old goblin who longs to end his immortality by finding his bride. Just as he's preparing to leave the earthly realm, he encounters the cheerful and endearing Ji Eun Tak (played by Kim Go Eun). Initially, he finds her annoying but is gradually captivated by her charm. As their relationship deepens, they fall completely in love, leading to a powerful emotional connection.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, also known as Goblin, secures its place as an epic romance through the captivating love story between the immortal goblin Kim Shin and the reincarnated Goblin’s Bride, Ji Eun Tak. Their love story spans centuries, and challenges fate itself. The series combines a passionate and poignant connection with stunning cinematography and a timeless soundtrack, creating an unforgettable viewing experience that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. This remarkable romance earns its spot at number two.

3. Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won from Queen of Tears

One of the most popular K-dramas on the platform in 2024 is Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. The series centers on a couple whose marriage is on the brink of collapse. As they face various challenges, they work to repair their relationship and ultimately find reconciliation. Hae In, the CEO of Queens Department Store, and her husband, Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of Queens Group, struggle with their troubled marriage. Hyun Woo feels overshadowed by his powerful chaebol in-laws and experiences a distant relationship with his seemingly detached wife.

When Hyun Woo learns that Hae In has only three months to live, he initially feels a sense of relief at the thought of avoiding divorce proceedings. He hopes to convince her to change her will and stays by her side, gradually finding comfort and re-evaluating his feelings. As he counts down the days, he starts rediscovering the love he once had for Hae In.

Queen of Tears offers a fresh yet classic take on K-dramas. What begins as Hyun Woo's attempt to escape his marriage evolves into a poignant journey of rediscovering love. It’s a blend of predictability and raw emotion, making it both relatable and deeply human.

4. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo from Descendants of the Sun

In Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong Ki plays Yoo Shi Jin, an army captain who falls deeply in love with Dr. Kang Mo Yeon, portrayed by Song Hye Kyo. Despite their contrasting backgrounds, their romance quickly becomes intense and passionate. However, Yoo Shi Jin’s dangerous job often puts his life in jeopardy, creating a challenging situation for Mo Yeon as she struggles to cope with the risks involved.

The romance in this series unfolds rapidly, largely because Yoo Shi Jin falls for Kang Mo Yeon at first sight. In the early episodes, Shi Jin swiftly makes his feelings known and begins pursuing Mo Yeon. The relationship heats up quickly from there, though they face several challenges that test their happiness. This fast-paced romance makes the series a must-watch for those who prefer not to wait long for the main couple to fall in love.

5. Lee Byung Hun and Kim Tae Ri from Mr. Sunshine

Mr. Sunshine is a powerful drama deeply resonates with its unforgettable characters and epic storytelling. Set in the early 19th century, it features Lee Byung Hun as Eugene Choi and Kim Tae Ri as Go Ae Shin. Eugene, born a slave, escapes to the United States but returns to Korea as a Marine Corps captain.

He struggles with complex feelings about his homeland, which he both resents and feels compelled to protect. Ae Shin, a noblewoman in the Joseon Dynasty, is also a fierce rebel against the ruling authorities. Their love story unfolds against their contrasting backgrounds and beliefs. Adding dimension to the narrative is the samurai Gu Dong Mae, portrayed by Yoo Yeon Seok, who brings the third angle.

Kim Tae Ri's portrayal of Ae Shin stands out as one of the strongest female characters in Dramaland, leaving a lasting impression. Her passionate and messy love story with Eugene Choi is both intensely beautiful and heart-wrenching. Additionally, Yoo Yeon Seok’s portrayal of the samurai enriches the story, making you root for him as well.

6. Park Bo Gum and Lee Hyeri from Reply 1988

The famous five of Ssangmun-dong have been best friends for as long as they can remember. Now in their final year of high school, they enjoy a carefree and close-knit life. There's the spirited slacker Duk Sun (Hyeri), the diligent and model student Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), the introspective and reserved Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), the fun-loving Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi), and the humble, shy genius baduk player Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum). Together, they share an unbreakable bond.

Duk Sun and Choi Taek have everything you’d want in a first love. Their friendship naturally evolves into a deeply passionate and heartwarming romance. They not only understand each other completely but also navigate many of life’s challenges side by side. Their relationship is marked by openness and authenticity, allowing them to be their true selves together. Fans were captivated by their sweet dynamic, with Taek’s unwavering support for Deok Sun and Deok Sun’s effortless ability to make Taek relax and smile.

7. Kang Ha Neul and Gong Hyo Jin from When the Camellia Blooms

When the Camellia Blooms stars Kang Ha Neul and Gong Hyo Jin as two lovers in a small town. Dong Baek (Gong Hyo Jin) carries emotional baggage from being abandoned by her son’s father, but this doesn’t deter the enigmatic and passionate Hwang Yong Shik (Kang Ha Neul) from falling deeply in love with both her and her son. Hwang Yong Shik’s infectious positivity offers Dong Baek comfort and support, helping her navigate the challenges of single motherhood.

This series was a hit for a reason. It's a heartwarming and emotionally resonant Korean drama that beautifully showcases the strength of a mother's love and the power of forgiveness. The well-developed characters, particularly Kang Ha Neul's incredibly endearing role, make for a touching and unforgettable experience that will surely tug at your heartstrings.

8. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon from Lovely Runner

In the high-stakes world of stardom, Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) is a celebrated star whose life, despite its glamorous appearance, is weighed down by exhaustion. Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan of Sun Jae, finds comfort in his music after a childhood accident derailed her own dreams.

When news of Sun Jae's tragic accident breaks, Sol is heartbroken. However, fate gives her a second chance by transporting her 15 years into the past, to 2008, when Sun Jae is a 19-year-old high school student. Seizing this opportunity as a gift from Heaven, Sol is determined to change their destinies while navigating the challenges of altering the past.

Throughout the episodes, the show masterfully demonstrates that every scene has a purpose, gradually unveiling the intricate connections and parallels that tie everything together. This attention to detail makes it one of the best-written K-dramas in recent years. The series captivated audiences worldwide with its awe-inspiring story, delivering some of the most memorable romantic moments in K-dramaland. Beyond romance, it showcases the power of true selflessness, generosity, and resilience, highlighting the lengths one can go to for loved ones and in the pursuit of one's dreams.

It delves into the poetic concept of soulmates and fate—those who are destined to be together, no matter the obstacles. This K-drama enriches the rom-com genre by exploring the complexities of time, grief, and loss, blending humor even in the darkest moments and showcasing the beauty of a life illuminated by love and hope. As Im Sol and Sun Jae find each other across different timelines, their romance stands out as one of the best of 2024, embodying a truly top-tier love story.

9. Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin from My Dearest

My Dearest is a historical romance drama set against the backdrop of the Qing invasion of Joseon, featuring star-crossed lovers whose fates are dramatically intertwined. Namgoong Min stars as Lee Jang Hyun, a man resolute against marriage, while Ahn Eun Jin plays Yoo Gil Chae, a noblewoman yearning for love despite having experienced two failed marriages. The series unfolds their poignant love story amid political upheaval and personal challenges during a complex period in Joseon history.

The epicness of this series hinges on the profound love and passion that Lee Jang Hyun has for Yoo Gil Chae. The depth of his feelings adds intensity to the story, keeping viewers engrossed with each episode. The palpable determination and yearning for their union create a tension that’s almost unbearable, making the series an unforgettable experience with a truly epic romance.

10. Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung from Love in the Moonlight

Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung) earns her living by disguising herself as a man and working as a love counselor for other men in the city. Despite her skill in the job, complications arise when she is tasked with rejecting Master Jung’s (Ahn Se Ha) love interest, who turns out to be the crown princess (Jung Hye Sung).

Unbeknownst to them, the princess’s brother, Lee Young (Park Bo Gum), steps in to handle the situation. A series of misunderstandings ensue, leading to Ra On leaving Young stranded in a pit. However, fate brings them together again when Ra On becomes one of his eunuchs. With revenge in his mind, Young develops an interest in Ra On, and their story takes unexpected turns from there.

If you can make it through Love in the Moonlight without swooning from all the cuteness, you'll witness Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung) and Lee Young (Park Bo Gum) charm their way through one of the most heartwarming and fresh romances in a sageuk. They navigate the whole "she's-pretending-to-be-a-guy" situation with surprising ease. Both Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung bring magnetic screen presence, making their performances truly captivating. The drama is filled with sweet moments, and the palace intrigue is light enough to make for a breezy and satisfying watch.

